Rumored Half-Life: Alyx VR game could be Valve's return to the series
According to a recent interview transcript leak, it's possible we could see a new Half-Life game at The Game Awards.
According to a recent interview transcript leak, it's possible we could see a new Half-Life game at The Game Awards.
After completing Stormland, the world shifts and changes, giving players new things to do and explore.
Skydance is hard at work on bringing the ultimate VR experience to the Walking Dead universe.
The continuation of the popular Star Wars Vader Immortal VR game is available today and has a new trailer debuted during Oculus Connect.
At today's Oculus Connect 6 Day One keynote it was announced that Go Apps would be coming to Oculus Quest, with paid apps receiving free updates.
Hand tracking for Oculus Quest was announced at today's Oculus Connect 6 Day One keynote.
Online multiplayer action and VR support are highlighted in the latest launch trailer for No Man's Sky Beyond.
Codemasters' outstanding rally title now includes VR support for PC players.
Shacknews meets up with the producer of Doctor Who: The Edge of Time to ask pressing questions about the Doctor's latest adventure.
The virtual reality version of Tetris Effect still requires SteamVR to run, despite the title being an Epic exclusive.