PlayStation is testing PC support for PS VR2 If all goes as planned, PS VR2 should be usable with certain PC games by this time next year.

It’s been about a year since the PlayStation VR2 headset launched, and soon it may be able to be used with PC VR games. Sony’s latest dip into VR was an excellent step forward for the technology, reducing much of the clutter of the original hardware down to a very simple setup that still performed far better than its predecessor. Now, in addition to new games being prepared for the device, Sony has shared it is working on PC support for the headset which could be ready by 2025.

Sony shared this update in a PlayStation Blog post celebrating the one-year anniversary of the PS VR2’s launch. While much of the post was dedicated to games that have launched or are coming that will make use of the headset, Sony did share an interesting tidbit about what else is on the way.

We’re pleased to share that we are currently testing the ability for PS VR2 players to access additional games on PC to offer even more game variety in addition to the PS VR2 titles available through PS5. We hope to make this support available in 2024, so stay tuned for more updates.

The promise of PC support for PS VR2 means we could be using the headset to play SteamVR games by 2025.

Source: Steam

This would be an immense upgrade for the PS VR2. While the headset is very versatile and plays incredibly well with games on the PlayStation 5, it’s still restricted entirely to that system. Upgrades that might allow the PS VR2 to play SteamVR games would be excellent for adding value to the already solid-performing device. Although based on Sony’s wording, it could see some restrictions even if it becomes PC capable.

Regardless, PC support for the PS VR2 sounds more than exciting. As we await more details on this topic, such as the official dates for the rollout of PC support, stay tuned here at Shacknews for more updates.