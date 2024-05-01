Batman: Arkham Shadow is a new VR game coming to Meta Quest 3 this year A full reveal for the new Arkhamverse VR game is coming at Summer Game Fest.

While Rocksteady Games appears to be done with its beloved Arkham games, we haven’t seen the last of that universe. Batman: Arkham Shadow is a new VR game that’ll see players don the cape and cowl once more, and it’s launching exclusively for Meta Quest 3 later this year.

Meta announced Batman: Arkham Shadow with a teaser trailer this morning. The brief cinematic trailer shows Batman drop into an alleyway, where an army of rats with glowing red eyes descend upon him. He throws down a smoke bomb and the camera zooms out to reveal the game’s logo.

It’s been confirmed that Batman: Arkham Shadow will take place in the same universe as Rocksteady’s beloved action series, but we don’t know where it falls in the timeline. The game is being developed by Camouflaj, the team behind Iron Man VR and the VR port of Resident Evil 4.

A full reveal for Batman: Arkham Shadow will happen on June 7, 2024 as part of the Summer Game Fest showcase. This will be the second VR Arkhamverse verse game, following Arkham VR in 2016. Stick with Shacknews as we await more details on the game in the build-up to its release later this year.