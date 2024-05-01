New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Batman: Arkham Shadow is a new VR game coming to Meta Quest 3 this year

A full reveal for the new Arkhamverse VR game is coming at Summer Game Fest.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
3

While Rocksteady Games appears to be done with its beloved Arkham games, we haven’t seen the last of that universe. Batman: Arkham Shadow is a new VR game that’ll see players don the cape and cowl once more, and it’s launching exclusively for Meta Quest 3 later this year.

Meta announced Batman: Arkham Shadow with a teaser trailer this morning. The brief cinematic trailer shows Batman drop into an alleyway, where an army of rats with glowing red eyes descend upon him. He throws down a smoke bomb and the camera zooms out to reveal the game’s logo.

It’s been confirmed that Batman: Arkham Shadow will take place in the same universe as Rocksteady’s beloved action series, but we don’t know where it falls in the timeline. The game is being developed by Camouflaj, the team behind Iron Man VR and the VR port of Resident Evil 4.

A full reveal for Batman: Arkham Shadow will happen on June 7, 2024 as part of the Summer Game Fest showcase. This will be the second VR Arkhamverse verse game, following Arkham VR in 2016. Stick with Shacknews as we await more details on the game in the build-up to its release later this year.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola