NFL Pro Era developer receives $20 million in funding from Google The round of funding will help StatusPRO expand its development of VR sports games.

StatusPRO is the team behind NFL Pro Era and its sequel, a pair of VR football games that use the NFL license. As the studio looks to expand its VR efforts, StatusPRO has secured $20 million in funding from Google.

StatusPRO’s new investment from Google was announced in a press release today. In addition to Google, StatusPRO has received investments from Dream Sports, Wise Ventures, JDS Sports, and Alumni Ventures. Among the notable investors are LeBron James and Drake.



Source: StatusPRO

"No matter if its virtual reality or spatial computing, our vision at StatusPRO is to define first-person sports and deliver experiences that truly embody the emotion, competition and sense of community that comes with being a professional athlete," said Troy Jones, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of StatusPRO. "The investment from GV, Dream, and all other syndicates in the round, further validates the opportunity to leverage emerging technology to innovate the way fans interact with their favorite sports and define a new form of engagement that brings current and future fans closer to the game."

With StatusPRO doubling down on its business model, we can likely expect to see plenty of more VR sports experiences from the studio down the line.