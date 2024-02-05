New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

NFL Pro Era developer receives $20 million in funding from Google

The round of funding will help StatusPRO expand its development of VR sports games.
Donovan Erskine
StatusPRO
1

StatusPRO is the team behind NFL Pro Era and its sequel, a pair of VR football games that use the NFL license. As the studio looks to expand its VR efforts, StatusPRO has secured $20 million in funding from Google.

StatusPRO’s new investment from Google was announced in a press release today. In addition to Google, StatusPRO has received investments from Dream Sports, Wise Ventures, JDS Sports, and Alumni Ventures. Among the notable investors are LeBron James and Drake.

Gameplay screenshot of a Chiefs QB preparing to hand the ball off.

Source: StatusPRO

"No matter if its virtual reality or spatial computing, our vision at StatusPRO is to define first-person sports and deliver experiences that truly embody the emotion, competition and sense of community that comes with being a professional athlete," said Troy Jones, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of StatusPRO. "The investment from GV, Dream, and all other syndicates in the round, further validates the opportunity to leverage emerging technology to innovate the way fans interact with their favorite sports and define a new form of engagement that brings current and future fans closer to the game."

With StatusPRO doubling down on its business model, we can likely expect to see plenty of more VR sports experiences from the studio down the line.

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

