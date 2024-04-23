Homeworld: Vast Reaches will bring the space RTS to VR headsets in May Homeworld: Vast Reaches will let players take on the VR role of Fleet Commander in the popular sci-fi RTS universe.

Homeworld 3 may be just around the corner and raring to introduce fans and newcomers to a vast and extensive sci-fi real-time strategy experience, but another Homeworld experience is also fast-approaching: Vast Reaches. Homeworld: Vast Reaches is a VR game set in the beloved sci-fi universe and developed and published by Farbridge. It’s been in development for sometime with the collaboration of Gearbox Publishing and finally has a release date on Meta Quest headsets for May 2024, with a SteamVR launch coming later this year.

Farbridge announced the details of Homeworld: Vast Reaches’ launch date on the game’s social media this week. Homeworld: Vast Reaches will be available on Meta Quest 2 and 3 headsets on May 2, 2024, via the Meta Quest Store. Later on this year, the game will also get a release on SteamVR.

Homeworld: Vast Reaches puts players in the role of Tyrra Soban, who is a new Kushan Fleet Commander working under the guidance of original Homeworld protagonist and heart of the Mothership Karan S’Jet. Set between the events of Homeworld 1 and 2, Vast Reaches introduces a new threat that forces Tyrra and Karan to bring the Mothership out of retirement. If they are going to protect the Kushan from what’s coming, they’ll have to handle the Mothership and the Kushan fleet with decisive moves and strategies.

This new adventure in Vast Reaches comes up just ahead of Homeworld 3’s launch, which is also in May 2024. With new experiences in the Homeworld universe throughout the next month, it’s a good time to be a Homeworld fan. Stay tuned for more news and updates on both games.