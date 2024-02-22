Humanity is coming to Meta Quest 2 & 3 in March 2024 Enhance's celestial soul-guiding puzzle game will finally be playable in the Meta VR ecosystem starting next month.

Humanity came onto the scene as a surprise in 2023, coming out almost immediately beside the release of the PS VR2, but now it’s coming to more VR platforms. Developer Enhance Games has announced that Humanity will be coming to Meta Quest 2 and 3 in March 2024, and pre-orders on the Meta ecosystem are available now with a discount leading up to release.

Enhance Games announced the upcoming Meta Quest release of Humanity with a new trailer this week. According to the announcement, Humanity will become available for Meta Quest 2 and 3 starting on March 14, 2024. What’s more, leading up to that date, players can pre-order Humanity now on the Meta Quest store, which will net them a 20 percent discount off of the game’s regular retail price. Enhance has also confirmed that the user-created stages are cross-platform and creations from PlayStation 5 and Steam versions will be explorable on the Meta Quest version.

Humanity is slated to come to Meta Quest 2 and 3 via the Meta Quest store on March 14, 2024.

Source: Enhance Games

Humanity was an absolute blast when it came out last year. It has quite the perplexing flow of guiding humans in purgatory from a starting point to a goal, and it blends all sorts of elements that reminded us of games like Lemmings and Captain Toad. The solid puzzle design, numerous levels, and level creator that allowed for a wealth of user-created content earned Humanity a high-scoring review here at Shacknews, and ultimately won it our 2023 Indie Game of the Year award.

With a Meta Quest release date set for Humanity, it looks like even more players are going to get to see what this quirky puzzle adventure has to offer. Get in on the pre-order discount while you can and stay tuned for more updates leading up to the game’s Meta Quest 2 and 3 launch.