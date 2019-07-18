Interview: Make the city yours in The Walking Dead: Sins and Sinners
Get an insight into making one of pop culture's most popular titles a VR experience.
Get an insight into making one of pop culture's most popular titles a VR experience.
"It makes you feel like you're back there in World War 2," said game director Peter Hirschmann.
Shacknews sits down with Jesse Schell to talk about Until You Fall, Schell Games' newest VR game.
At today's Oculus Connect 6 Day One keynote it was announced that Go Apps would be coming to Oculus Quest, with paid apps receiving free updates.
Hand tracking for Oculus Quest was announced at today's Oculus Connect 6 Day One keynote.
Get exclusive insight into VR title continues the story Bill Murray started in the 1993 film.
Experience a cyberpunk world like never before in Zenith, a VR experience that was Kickstarted in 4 hours.
New job listings for a "Demo Evangelist" and other AR/VR positions could mean new Apple products are on the way.
The virtual reality version of Tetris Effect still requires SteamVR to run, despite the title being an Epic exclusive.
Get your gladiator on with VR battler GORN, which is officially debuting. Are you a bad enough dude to take on your opponents?