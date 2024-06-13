New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

VRChat to lay off approximately 30 percent of its staff

The popular social app developer is to have overhired in 2021 when the COVID pandemic allowed its popularity to boom.
TJ Denzer
Image via VRChat
1

The developer behind VRChat has announced that it will be cutting 30 percent of its workers in the weeks ahead. A popular social app that allowed people to congregate and interact with VR HMDs in a virtual setting, VRChat gained massive popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to a hiring boom at the company. Unfortunately, VRChat CEO Graham Gaylor says the studio overhired, and since the cooldown of COVID restrictions, VRChat’s hype has ebbed enough with it to warrant the layoffs.

VRChat announced its layoffs with a statement on its X account this week. There, the developer laid out the numbers of layoffs and plans to take care of its departing employees:

In an email to employees, as obtained by Road to VR, VRChat CEO Graham Gaylor went into deeper details on the reasoning for the layoffs, citing the boom of popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic and overhiring during that period:

VRChat joins a seemingly endless list of tech and gaming companies that have announced layoffs in 2024, with Sumo Digital having announced its own just earlier this week.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

