VRChat to lay off approximately 30 percent of its staff The popular social app developer is to have overhired in 2021 when the COVID pandemic allowed its popularity to boom.

The developer behind VRChat has announced that it will be cutting 30 percent of its workers in the weeks ahead. A popular social app that allowed people to congregate and interact with VR HMDs in a virtual setting, VRChat gained massive popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to a hiring boom at the company. Unfortunately, VRChat CEO Graham Gaylor says the studio overhired, and since the cooldown of COVID restrictions, VRChat’s hype has ebbed enough with it to warrant the layoffs.

VRChat announced its layoffs with a statement on its X account this week. There, the developer laid out the numbers of layoffs and plans to take care of its departing employees:

Our founders made this difficult choice to support VRChat’s future, and we are so deeply sorry for the impact this decision will have on our team. Our primary focus has been to support our departing team members during this transition. To ensure they are set up for future success, we are providing all the assistance that we can including extended severance packages, extended healthcare coverage, and robust career placement assistance.

In an email to employees, as obtained by Road to VR, VRChat CEO Graham Gaylor went into deeper details on the reasoning for the layoffs, citing the boom of popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic and overhiring during that period:

We saw incredible growth in 2021-2022 and, in anticipation of continued growth, scaled our IC team significantly. The reality was different. Not only did we not maintain 2021 levels of growth, we shrank year over year.

VRChat joins a seemingly endless list of tech and gaming companies that have announced layoffs in 2024, with Sumo Digital having announced its own just earlier this week.