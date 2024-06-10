Apple unveils VisionOS 2 at WWDC 2024 keynote Easier access to frequently used features and pop-up 4K virtual displays with Mac computers are coming to the Apple Vision Pro's operating system.

During Apple’s popular Worldwide Developer Conference this year, it kicked things off with an update to Apple Vision Pro’s operating system, VisionOS. The new VisionOS 2 is set to bring a large collection of upgrades, tweaks, and new features to the Apple Vision Pro, not the least of which are new access to your favorite features and apps, and syncing with Mac PCs to allow you to bring the display up in a virtual AR form with up to 4K resolution.

Apple announced the VisionOS 2 update during WWDC 2024 this week. A massive array of improvements are coming. For one, new gestures will allow users to flick their wrists and pull up their favorite apps and features for easy opening. The virtual keyboard has also been improved to provide better responsiveness across the board. Perhaps most interesting is the Mac Virtual Display improvements. Now, if you sync the Apple Vision Pro with your Mac, you can bring up to 4K displays up in your AR workspace.

Apple VisionOS 2 will bring a wealth of features to the Apple Vision Pro throughout this year.

Source: Apple

With Apple Vision Pro having launched back in February 2024. The device is high-dollar and missing what could be considered key features and killer apps, but upgrades like VisionOS2 will help it become more useful in its owners’ daily lives. New mouse support was also confirmed, as well as Travel Mode working on trains and AirPlay Receiver coming to the device.

With VisionOS 2 set to bring all of these features throughout the year, stay tuned for more details and announcements as they drop. Be sure to check out our other WWDC 2024 coverage as well for all of the Apple updates.