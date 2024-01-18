New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Shacknews Game of the Year 2023 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the KingdomDestiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Shacknews Game of the Year 2023 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Apple Vision Pro pre-order guide: Price, release date & when you can buy

Here's how and when you can pre-order Apple's new spacial computer.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Geoff Keighley
2

The Apple Vision Pro is the first new product from the company in several years, and its first full foray into the world of augmented reality and head-mounted displays. Described as a “spacial computer,” the Vision Pro aims to aid users in bringing digital content to the physical space around them. It’s set to arrive in February, but you can secure yourself a pre-order much sooner.

Apple Vision Pro pre-order

A woman wearing the Vision Pro while seated on a couch.

Source: Apple

Pre-orders for the Apple Vision Pro open on January 19, 2024, at 5 a.m. PT. They’ll be available on the Apple website, where you’ll also be able to grab any accessories you want with your device.

Apple Vision Pro price

A man playing NBA 2K inside the Vision Pro.

Source: Apple

The Apple Vision Pro will retail for $3,499 USD, making it one of the more expensive products in Apple’s catalog. The price tag was a major talking point following the device’s initial reveal, but it’s yet to be seen how it stacks up against competing HMDs.

That’s how you can pre-order the Apple Vision Pro and when you can do it. Be sure to bookmark our Apple topic page as we cover the latest news on products and services from the company.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola