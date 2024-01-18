Apple Vision Pro pre-order guide: Price, release date & when you can buy Here's how and when you can pre-order Apple's new spacial computer.

The Apple Vision Pro is the first new product from the company in several years, and its first full foray into the world of augmented reality and head-mounted displays. Described as a “spacial computer,” the Vision Pro aims to aid users in bringing digital content to the physical space around them. It’s set to arrive in February, but you can secure yourself a pre-order much sooner.

Apple Vision Pro pre-order



Source: Apple

Pre-orders for the Apple Vision Pro open on January 19, 2024, at 5 a.m. PT. They’ll be available on the Apple website, where you’ll also be able to grab any accessories you want with your device.

Apple Vision Pro price



Source: Apple

The Apple Vision Pro will retail for $3,499 USD, making it one of the more expensive products in Apple’s catalog. The price tag was a major talking point following the device’s initial reveal, but it’s yet to be seen how it stacks up against competing HMDs.

That’s how you can pre-order the Apple Vision Pro and when you can do it. Be sure to bookmark our Apple topic page as we cover the latest news on products and services from the company.