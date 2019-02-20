New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All Stories Tagged: Verizon

Redbox Instant coming to Xbox 360

That Netflix box in your living room--you know, the white one with the green ring--is getting more streaming video with Verizon's Redbox Instant. The movie streaming service will be exclusive to Xbox 360 amongst consoles, launching "in the very near future."

