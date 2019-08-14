Battlefield 5 Chapter 5 update introduces War in the Pacific
DICE's FPS gains two new factions, new weapons, and new maps nearly a year after its original release.
Super Mario Maker 2 just pushed out the version 1.1.0 update and we have the patch notes right here.
Update 2.6.0.1 adds the Finisher mechanic, nerfs auto-reloading, and changes a whole lot of systems in Destiny 2.
Gearbox takes a pass at various game balance issues in the wake of the first Borderlands 3 update.
The latest update for the space shooter offers the 41st Warframe and loads of new content.
The team-based shooter continues to grow with the 1.4 update, gaining a new snow map, cosmetics, playlists, and much more.
The Sims 4 celebrates their fifth birthday with new content including some Muslim-inspired clothing.
Get excited, Shacknews, Astroneer now has a jetpack! Check out the first gameplay of the jetpack in action.
The hulking behemoth that is the Fortnite B.R.U.T.E. mech has been knocked down a few pegs following a recent patch.
The powerful B.R.U.T.E. has been addressed in Fortnite's v10.10 update, though not in the way some players might expect.