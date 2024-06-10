Nintendo Switch update 18.1.0 patch notes remove X integration Players could post to the social media platform previously known as Twitter, but connectivity between the Switch and now-X has been removed.

Players on Nintendo Switch used to enjoy being able to post their photos directly to their Twitter accounts. Unfortunately, with the recent changes to Twitter – now known as X – Nintendo has made the understandable decision to remove X integration from its immensely popular console-handheld hybrid. Today’s update, version 18.1.0, is the final nail in the coffin for X integration on the Nintendo Switch.



Source: Nintendo

On June 10, 2024, Nintendo released update version 18.1.0 for the Nintendo Switch. This update removed the ability for players to link X (formerly Twitter) to their Nintendo Switch. It also removed the ability for players to share photos to the social media platform directly from their consoles. The following patch notes come courtesy of the Nintendo support site.

Ver. 18.1.0 (Released June 10, 2024)

The following updates were made for the discontinuation of X (formerly Twitter) integration: The option to “Post to Twitter” when sharing from the Album in the Nintendo Switch HOME Menu was removed. The ability to post Super Smash Bros. Ultimate screenshots from the Album in the Nintendo Switch HOME Menuu to Smash World in the Nintendo Switch Online smart device app was removed. The option to link X (formerly Twitter) from “Settings” > “User Settings” > “Posting to Social Media” was removed.

The option to link social media accounts from “My Page” > “Friend Suggestions” was removed.

General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience.

The social media platform X has undergone substantial changes since Elon Musk purchased the platform when it was previously known as Twitter. It's been a chaotic time for the platform, and Nintendo removing it from the Switch is one more company distancing itself from what it has become.

On the other side of the conversation, the Nintendo Switch continues to be a dominate force in the games industry, with Nintendo continuing to push what's possible on the platform.