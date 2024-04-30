Tekken 8 update v1.04 patch notes
Update v1.04 for Tekken 8 looks to adjust a whole lot of moves for a bunch of fighters. Take a look at the patch notes here.
The patch notes for Tekken 8 update v1.04 are now available, though the update isn’t schedule for release until next week. Take a look at the upcoming tweaks, balances, and changes so that you’re ready when it drops.
Tekken 8 update v1.04 patch notes
The patch notes for Tekken 8 v1.04 were released on April 30, 2024 via the Bandai Namco site. The following patch notes contain a whole lot of images that go into quite a lot of detail on various character movesets. Please take a look.
Update Contents
- New items added to the TEKKEN SHOP
- Feature improvements and bug fixes
- Properties and/or behavior for select moves of select characters were adjusted.
Update Details
New items added to the TEKKEN SHOP
- New costume packs “NINJA Pack” and “SHINOBI Pack” will be available for all playable characters.
- A legacy costume for “Lili” will be available.
- One free avatar customization item.
Functional improvements, Bug fixes.
- Optimization of packet transmission and reception as well as rollback processing during online matches.
- Improvement of the logic for detecting processing delay displayed as red icon in the bottom right corner of the screen during online matches.
- The parameter names for each item in “PLAY STATS” have been improved for better clarity.
- Improvement made to “My Replay & Tips” allowing players to skip entrance and victory animations during replay playback.
- Optimized loading times in “Exciting Replay.”
- Fixed an issue in “Character Customization” where it was possible to customize both “Kijin Face Guard” and “Surgical Mask” for Reina simultaneously.
- Fixed a bug in “Character Customization” where the skin color of the upper body was not as intended.
- Other miscellaneous improvements and bug fixes were implemented.
Behavior/properties of moves will be adjusted for some characters.
Scope of Update
The application of the update data will result in the following impact on each mode and feature.
- “DOWNLOADED REPLAYS”, ”MY REPLAY & TIPS”: Replay data from before the update will be unavailable for playback.
- “ONLINE REPLAY”: Replay data from before the update will be deleted.
- “SUPER GHOST BATTLE”, ”GHOST MATCH”: Character behavior and move properties will reflect that of the post-update state.
As you can see, there are a ton of changes for many fighters in Tekken 8. Make sure you keep it locked to Shacknews for the latest on this popular fighting game.
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Tekken 8 update v1.04 patch notes