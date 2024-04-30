Tekken 8 update v1.04 patch notes Update v1.04 for Tekken 8 looks to adjust a whole lot of moves for a bunch of fighters. Take a look at the patch notes here.

The patch notes for Tekken 8 update v1.04 are now available, though the update isn’t schedule for release until next week. Take a look at the upcoming tweaks, balances, and changes so that you’re ready when it drops.

Tekken 8 update v1.04 patch notes

The patch notes for Tekken 8 v1.04 were released on April 30, 2024 via the Bandai Namco site. The following patch notes contain a whole lot of images that go into quite a lot of detail on various character movesets. Please take a look.

Update Contents

New items added to the TEKKEN SHOP

Feature improvements and bug fixes

Properties and/or behavior for select moves of select characters were adjusted.

Update Details

New items added to the TEKKEN SHOP

New costume packs “NINJA Pack” and “SHINOBI Pack” will be available for all playable characters.

A legacy costume for “Lili” will be available.

One free avatar customization item.

Functional improvements, Bug fixes.

Optimization of packet transmission and reception as well as rollback processing during online matches.

Improvement of the logic for detecting processing delay displayed as red icon in the bottom right corner of the screen during online matches.

The parameter names for each item in “PLAY STATS” have been improved for better clarity.

Improvement made to “My Replay & Tips” allowing players to skip entrance and victory animations during replay playback.

Optimized loading times in “Exciting Replay.”

Fixed an issue in “Character Customization” where it was possible to customize both “Kijin Face Guard” and “Surgical Mask” for Reina simultaneously.

Fixed a bug in “Character Customization” where the skin color of the upper body was not as intended.

Other miscellaneous improvements and bug fixes were implemented.

Behavior/properties of moves will be adjusted for some characters.

Scope of Update

The application of the update data will result in the following impact on each mode and feature.

“DOWNLOADED REPLAYS”, ”MY REPLAY & TIPS”: Replay data from before the update will be unavailable for playback.

“ONLINE REPLAY”: Replay data from before the update will be deleted.

“SUPER GHOST BATTLE”, ”GHOST MATCH”: Character behavior and move properties will reflect that of the post-update state.

As you can see, there are a ton of changes for many fighters in Tekken 8.