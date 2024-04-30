Destiny 2 update 7.3.6.3 patch notes Update 7.3.6.3 for Destiny 2 adjusts the special ammo meter, removes a hiding spot in Onslaught, and updates the scopes of some Brave weapons.

The Destiny 2 weekly reset has brought with it more than just Pantheon and the last two Brave Arsenal weapons, it’s also got update 7.3.6.3 and the associated patch notes. These notes alter some elements of special ammo in Crucible, fixes problems with Onslaught, and more.

Destiny 2 update 7.3.6.3 patch notes



Source: Bungie

Update 7.3.6.3 for Destiny 2 was released on April 30, 2024 and the following patch notes were made available via Bungie.

ACTIVITIES

CRUCIBLE

Special ammo meter system changes: Unified all respawn mode ammo point reward values under the previous 3v3 respawn mode point values. (On average, it now requires less actions to earn the same amount of ammo.) Ammo transmats (including the initial one at the start of the game) will now reward one kill’s worth of ammo, but the meter will charge slightly more than twice as fast. Removed the ability for ability kills to contribute to the ammo meter. Unified the point rewards into two distinct groups to reduce variability and make the system easier to understand. New point reward values: Respawn modes Primary weapon kills: 50 Actions (includes assists, deaths, control zone captures, and Heavy ammo pulls): 25 Elimination Modes Primary weapon kills: 70 Actions (includes assists, deaths, and Heavy ammo pulls): 35 An ammo transmat is rewarded when a player has accrued 100 points. Increased preference for spawning near allies in Clash 3v3 for Competitive and Quickplay playlists.



ONSLAUGHT

Fixed an issue where Extinguish was not being cleared properly during a Tormentor heatwave.

Fixed an issue where larger enemies teleported behind the ADU.

Fixed an issue where ADU batteries could heal enemies when thrown. Additionally, healing functionality when thrown at defenses has been increased at the cost of consuming the ADU battery.

Fixed an issue where players hide from enemies in a spot in the boss room. No more cheese for you.

Fixed an issue in Legend difficulty where the portal to the boss room would not appear after wave 50.

EXOTIC MISSION

The Whisper

Fixed an issue with the spawning visual effect of Taken bosses.

Fixed an issue where players would not be kicked to orbit after the timer runs out.

Fixed some out-of-bounds spots.

GAMEPLAY AND INVESTMENT

WEAPONS

Removed the red dot from the Tusk of the Boar Grenade Launcher when aiming down sights, as it was not supposed to have one.

Fixed a bug that prevented The Mountaintop's projectiles from piercing barrier Champion shields.

The BRAVE versions of The Recluse and Hammerhead sights now correctly highlight enemies.

BOUNTIES AND PURSUITS

The Shaxx bounty to complete a pathway in Riven’s Lair will now correctly count The Coil.

Edited description for Breaking the Charge Triumph to make its requirement clearer.

GENERAL

Fixed an issue where the Pyramidic Vessel ship showed bright flashing lights in Orbit.

Today’s update 7.3.6.3 for Destiny 2 does a good job at fixing a whole lot of things, especially the lock-out problem players were facing when reaching wave 50 in Onslaught. Be sure to check out our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more information on this season and the upcoming expansion, The Final Shape.