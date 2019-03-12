New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

State of Decay Lifeline DLC stars dwindling army unit

State of Decay showed how regular folk might fare in the zombie apocalypse, scraping together what little they can and slowly gaining each other's trust. But what about a military unit, armed with such fancy equipment yet burdened with so much more responsibility? The new DLC 'Lifeline' will tackle that question, developer Undead Labs has revealed.

