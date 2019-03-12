State of Decay 3 announced for Xbox Series X
The third installment in the State of Decay series will launch in 2021.
Choose Your Own Apocalypse adds Dread Zone and Nightmare Zone to State of Decay 2, two new hyper-challenging areas.
We assigned our top boys to stream State of Decay 2. What’s the worst that could happen in this zombie-infested apocalypse?
You probably never knew people were this eager to volunteer to be eaten by zombies, did you?
Undead Labs' State of Decay 2 is a much more complicated beast than the original. Jeff Strain came by our E3 2017 booth to discuss it!
Undead Labs and Microsoft have announced State of Decay 2.
State of Decay: Year-One Survival Edition is bringing the original State of Decay, all of its DLC, and a number of graphical improvements that includes 1080p support, increased draw distance, and new textures.
Get ready to attempt to survive the zombie apocalypse all over again as State of Decay: Year-One Survival Edition is heading to the Xbox One this April.
Undead Labs is ready to release the second DLC pack for State of Decay when Lifeline arrives on PC and Xbox 360 on May 30, along with a free title update.
State of Decay showed how regular folk might fare in the zombie apocalypse, scraping together what little they can and slowly gaining each other's trust. But what about a military unit, armed with such fancy equipment yet burdened with so much more responsibility? The new DLC 'Lifeline' will tackle that question, developer Undead Labs has revealed.