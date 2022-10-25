ArenaNet co-founder Jeff Strain announces new Crop Circle Games studio The studio features a host of industry veterans and will be headed by Studio Director, Jessica Brunelle.

Jeff Strain, ArenaNet co-founder and founder of Undead Labs, announced the launch of a new independent studio today called Crop Circle Games. The studio is the second to fall under Strain’s imprint, Prytania Media, and is reportedly supported by investments of $25M from strategic partners and the Transcend Fund.

The studio features a host of industry veterans, many of whom have worked at Strain’s other studio, Undead Labs. Crop Circle Games will be headed by Jessica Brunelle as its Studio Head, with Brunelle having previous experience on projects like State of Decay and State of Decay 2. The studio will likewise feature Doug Williams as its Creative Director, Art Director Ocala Scott-Bellows, Design Director Nick Mhley, Tech Director Braeden Shosa, and Narrative Director Josh Scherr.

It’s noted in the press release that Crop Circle Games will be a “fully distributed studio” similar to its sister studio under Prytania Media, Possibility Space.

“In a dispiriting political, economic, and environmental time of history, what a pleasure to be part of a team creating a joyful, productive zone of creativity, positivity, and innovation,” Strain says in the announcement.

“It’s a genuine delight to be using my decades of successfully managing the business behind making games so that developers can focus on the creation of games. Trends come and go in this industry but balancing the non-flashy fundamentals of both game development and managing a business is how you build studios for the long run. I’m really excited to support this world-class team to bring this intriguing and somewhat unconventional title to players.”

All in all, it’s exciting to hear about the formation of a new independent studio and we look forward to learning more about the sort of games Crop Circle will develop in the future. For more on Crop Circle Games, check out the studio’s official website.

