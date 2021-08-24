State of Decay: Homecoming DLC gets September release date Return to Trumbull Valley in just a few weeks with State of Decay's Homecoming DLC.

The Gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream continued with some more zombie-busting, this time from State of Decay 2. The latest on the game's Homecoming DLC was revealed, showing off some of the latest additions from the team at Undead Labs. While players are returning to Trumbull Valley, this may not be the same site that they're used to seeing.

The Homecoming DLC was first revealed earlier this year and should look familiar to long-time State of Decay players, as Trumbull Valley was the open-world map from the original game. A lot has changed since the events of the first State of Decay, so expect to find some new characters, storylines, and zombie evolutions. Players can also look forward to revisiting some lingering plot threads from the original game and potentially getting some closure. In terms of other new features, players can look forward to six new bases, new weapons, and new outfits.

State of Decay 2: Homecoming will release on September 1 on Xbox One and PC, exclusively via the Epic Games Store. Homecoming will be available for all current owners of State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition for no extra charge. Xbox Game Pass users will be able to pick it up on Day One. We have a lot of information for this game, so be sure to check out our full collection of State of Decay 2 guides. You can learn more about the Homecoming DLC from Xbox Wire.