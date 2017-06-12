New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideMonster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Monster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough

All Stories Tagged: Ubisoft Montpellier

Rayman Legends next-gen releases moved forward one week

If you've already bought a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, you're probably a bit antsy waiting for any new game to come out, let alone one as lovely as Rayman Legends. Ubisoft has good news on that front, at least, as it's quietly bumped Rayman's release forward by a week, to February 18.

Valiant Hearts: The Great War announced by Ubi

Certainly more than any other big publisher, Ubisoft can still surprise us with unlikely games. Consider today's announcement of Valiant Hearts: The Great War, a 2D game blending puzzles, action, and caring for a dog on the battlefields of World War I. It's made on the UbiArt Framework by a small team at Rayman Legends developer Ubisoft Montpellier.

Rayman Legends release date now September 3 [update]

Oh, how you tutted and sighed when Ubisoft delayed the Wii U edition of Rayman Legends into September just so it could launch alongside its newly-announced Xbox 360 and PS3 siblings. The monsters! But hey, good news. Your wait is now slightly shorter, as Ubi has now said the delightful jump 'em up sequel will launch on August 27.

Rayman Legends to get 30 extra levels because of delay

The delay of Rayman Legends for Wii U to September to coincide with its launch on other platforms may have been unpopular with fans, but the good news is that developer Ubisoft Montpellier has had time to add more new content to the game.

Load More Stories
Load More Stories
Hello, Meet Lola