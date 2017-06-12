Rayman Legends release date now September 3 [update]

Oh, how you tutted and sighed when Ubisoft delayed the Wii U edition of Rayman Legends into September just so it could launch alongside its newly-announced Xbox 360 and PS3 siblings. The monsters! But hey, good news. Your wait is now slightly shorter, as Ubi has now said the delightful jump 'em up sequel will launch on August 27.