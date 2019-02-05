The Division 2: Warlords of New York revealed in new trailers
The cooperative shooter franchise The Division returns to its roots for the second year of post-release content, offering a new open world, new skills, and much more.
Everything you need to know to get all 12 Hunter Masks in The Division 2's endgame.
It's back to a dystopian America, as we revisit the Shacknews review for The Division 2 and weigh it alongside reviews from around the gaming world in this edition of Final Score.
Senior Lead Designer Keith Evans chats with us about shaping the world of The Division 2.
Dive into the action and see what Tom Clancy's The Division 2 has in store for agents when it launches in March.
The squad-focused loot shooter is moving from a frozen New York City to the mild streets of the nation’s capital. We speak with the game's director about what the move will mean for fans of The Division.
Drain the swamp of D.C. with three (or more) of your friends in this post apocalyptic loot shooter sequel.
A free weekend to show off Expansion II: Survival is also coming on Friday.
We hope you have your reading glasses on because there's a lot of ground to cover here, Agent.
Want to test out The Division's October update 1.4 prior to its official release? Then head on over to your PC so you can take part in the game's Public Test Server.