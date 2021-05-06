Ubisoft announces free-to-play Tom Clancy's The Division: Heartland
The publisher notes that Heartland will provide an all-new perspective on The Division universe.
Following two successful game launches over the last decade, Ubisoft is ready to dip its toes back into The Division franchise once again. During a lengthy blog post discussing the future of The Division Series, the publisher formally announced an all-new free-to-play standalone title that is coming in 2021 under the name Tom Clancy’s The Division: Heartlands.
In the blog post, Ubisoft shared that veteran studio Red Storm, creators of the original Rainbow Six PC game, has been tapped to lead production on The Division Heartlands. “Having worked on Tom Clancy games since 1997, its extensive experience across numerous genres and games, most recently The Division and The Division 2, makes Red Storm a perfect fit for this project,” Ubisoft proclaimed.
While no concrete details on the new game were made available, Ubisoft did say that the project is targeting a 2021-2022 release for PC, consoles, and cloud platforms. It described Heartland as a standalone game that would offer a new perspective on The Division universe and would not require that players have experience with the preceding titles. Players interested in playing Heartland early are asked to sign up for an upcoming testing phase.
The blog posting also went on to confirm the existence of an upcoming mobile title in The Division universe and promised more details at a later date. They also reaffirmed a commitment to bringing more content to The Division 2 with work being headed up by Ubisoft Massive with an assist from Ubisoft Bucharest.
Finally, the blog wrapped up with a mention of the eternally-in-development movie adaption of The Division franchise. Netflix is handling production with Jessica Chastain and Jake Gyllenhaal set to hold the starring roles. Dodgeball and We’re the Miller’s director Rawson Marshall Thurber will be helming the production. Ubisoft confirmed that the film will be part of a larger push to move The Division franchise into the greater pop culture spotlight. A novel is in the works and the publisher confirmed that both the novel and film’s event will take place after the event depicted in the first two games and The Division: Heartland.
More The Division stuff coming
https://news.ubisoft.com/en-us/article/2MaVWnNfnfQ128qCKaUE3w/an-update-on-the-tom-clancys-the-division-universe
Interesting! I went HARD into The Division 2 during the enternal summer of 2020 but ultimately got burned out on the seasons and the loot grind. My account is still out there, though the game was uninstalled.
Not sure I can bring myself to jump back into the season grind but I might check out heartland.
Any idea what the idea of Free to Play could be?
Yeah. About the time they dropped the season content that included that Tower mode I got burnt out on the nature of the seasons and those targets. I could never really afford the huge time slot to do a raid so and knew I was never going to get to that top tier end game content. I ran a lot of Legendary and Heroic though, and that was fun even with randos. Maybe I hop back into it some day.
yeah the APC raid was good. chopper raid was good. missile base raid boss fight was good. I got LOTS of sets to fuck around with.
but then other games came out and the autofill from queueing just straight up DIED. there's no "estimated wait time" or anything that I know of. you just... wait... forever. like borderlands. there needs to be more ways to funnel people into multiplayer pickup groups.
Marking stuff as favorite is super important TBH, if you don't you will definitely accidentally sell or deconstruct something you actually want/need, especially when you get to the late game where you don't need >90% of the loot drops.
My stash is at ~295/300 items and my on character inventory is at like ~100-115 out of 150 at all times now. I have all 12 loadout slots taken and I have another build that I can equip manually on hand.
I'll take this opportunity to say again if anyone on PC wants some Division 2 sherpa hit me up (ubi name: dejector) I would be more than happy to and you'll get lots of high level loot since I have everything I could need, you just need to have the Warlords of New York expansion to be able to use level 40 loot.
