Ubisoft announces free-to-play Tom Clancy's The Division: Heartland

The publisher notes that Heartland will provide an all-new perspective on The Division universe.

Chris Jarrard
11

Following two successful game launches over the last decade, Ubisoft is ready to dip its toes back into The Division franchise once again. During a lengthy blog post discussing the future of The Division Series, the publisher formally announced an all-new free-to-play standalone title that is coming in 2021 under the name Tom Clancy’s The Division: Heartlands.

In the blog post, Ubisoft shared that veteran studio Red Storm, creators of the original Rainbow Six PC game, has been tapped to lead production on The Division Heartlands. “Having worked on Tom Clancy games since 1997, its extensive experience across numerous genres and games, most recently The Division and The Division 2, makes Red Storm a perfect fit for this project,” Ubisoft proclaimed.

While no concrete details on the new game were made available, Ubisoft did say that the project is targeting a 2021-2022 release for PC, consoles, and cloud platforms. It described Heartland as a standalone game that would offer a new perspective on The Division universe and would not require that players have experience with the preceding titles. Players interested in playing Heartland early are asked to sign up for an upcoming testing phase.

The blog posting also went on to confirm the existence of an upcoming mobile title in The Division universe and promised more details at a later date. They also reaffirmed a commitment to bringing more content to The Division 2 with work being headed up by Ubisoft Massive with an assist from Ubisoft Bucharest.

Finally, the blog wrapped up with a mention of the eternally-in-development movie adaption of The Division franchise. Netflix is handling production with Jessica Chastain and Jake Gyllenhaal set to hold the starring roles. Dodgeball and We’re the Miller’s director Rawson Marshall Thurber will be helming the production. Ubisoft confirmed that the film will be part of a larger push to move The Division franchise into the greater pop culture spotlight. A novel is in the works and the publisher confirmed that both the novel and film’s event will take place after the event depicted in the first two games and The Division: Heartland.

Contributing Tech Editor

Chris Jarrard likes playing games, crankin' tunes, and looking for fights on obscure online message boards. He understands that breakfast food is the only true food. Don't @ him.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    May 6, 2021 1:55 PM

    Chris Jarrard posted a new article, Ubisoft announces free-to-play Tom Clancy's The Division: Heartland

    • shirif legacy 10 years
      reply
      May 6, 2021 9:08 AM

      More The Division stuff coming

      https://news.ubisoft.com/en-us/article/2MaVWnNfnfQ128qCKaUE3w/an-update-on-the-tom-clancys-the-division-universe

      • waxthirteen legacy 10 years
        reply
        May 6, 2021 9:13 AM

        "we've got all these Far Cry 5 assets just sitting here...."

      • hatelull legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        May 6, 2021 9:25 AM

        Interesting! I went HARD into The Division 2 during the enternal summer of 2020 but ultimately got burned out on the seasons and the loot grind. My account is still out there, though the game was uninstalled.

        Not sure I can bring myself to jump back into the season grind but I might check out heartland.

        Any idea what the idea of Free to Play could be?

        • Downforce legacy 10 years
          reply
          May 6, 2021 10:19 AM

          Me too. I was all in for many months. I really really hope they add some draw to the multiplayer stuff! queue + autofill needs a lot of work :(

          • deject legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            May 6, 2021 12:37 PM

            I've kinda fallen off in the past couple months but I was into it hard. I even participated in the raids a few times.

            • hatelull legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
              reply
              May 6, 2021 2:06 PM

              Yeah. About the time they dropped the season content that included that Tower mode I got burnt out on the nature of the seasons and those targets. I could never really afford the huge time slot to do a raid so and knew I was never going to get to that top tier end game content. I ran a lot of Legendary and Heroic though, and that was fun even with randos. Maybe I hop back into it some day.

              • deject legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
                reply
                May 6, 2021 2:08 PM

                The one thing that had been keeping me going was my push to get every Named and Exotic item in the game, but I did that with some help finally.

            • Downforce legacy 10 years
              reply
              May 6, 2021 2:08 PM

              yeah the APC raid was good. chopper raid was good. missile base raid boss fight was good. I got LOTS of sets to fuck around with.

              but then other games came out and the autofill from queueing just straight up DIED. there's no "estimated wait time" or anything that I know of. you just... wait... forever. like borderlands. there needs to be more ways to funnel people into multiplayer pickup groups.

              • deject legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
                reply
                May 6, 2021 2:11 PM

                Chopper? Missile base? huh? Dark Hours takes place at the airport and has the big drone launcher thing at the end. Iron Horse has the big armored train with the megacannon on it, and I guess the boss can launch missiles?

                Unless you're thinking of the first game, I forget the raids in that one.

      • UselessHack legacy 10 years
        reply
        May 6, 2021 9:40 AM

        I wish they would implement cross-platform accounts. Losing all my stuff switching from Xbox to PS is annoying.

      • Sailor of Fortune legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        May 6, 2021 11:23 AM

        Great coop experiences.

        • Goncyn legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          May 6, 2021 1:36 PM

          it's a game I wish some of my friends would play just for the co-op fun, but they've all written off anything involving a loot treadmill

          • Sailor of Fortune legacy 10 years mercury super mega
            reply
            May 6, 2021 2:03 PM

            The game has one of, if not, the best inventory systems for loot shooting.

            I like the who marking items as junk or locking them as a favorite.

            • deject legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
              reply
              May 6, 2021 2:07 PM

              Marking stuff as favorite is super important TBH, if you don't you will definitely accidentally sell or deconstruct something you actually want/need, especially when you get to the late game where you don't need >90% of the loot drops.

              My stash is at ~295/300 items and my on character inventory is at like ~100-115 out of 150 at all times now. I have all 12 loadout slots taken and I have another build that I can equip manually on hand.

      • deject legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        May 6, 2021 12:40 PM

        I'll take this opportunity to say again if anyone on PC wants some Division 2 sherpa hit me up (ubi name: dejector) I would be more than happy to and you'll get lots of high level loot since I have everything I could need, you just need to have the Warlords of New York expansion to be able to use level 40 loot.

      • lightly inclined legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        May 6, 2021 1:42 PM

        I dumped 200+ hours into this last year, it’s fun and I still have it installed but don’t really see myself jumping back in again. I will check out that f2p game when it comes out though.

