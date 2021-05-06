Ubisoft announces free-to-play Tom Clancy's The Division: Heartland The publisher notes that Heartland will provide an all-new perspective on The Division universe.

Following two successful game launches over the last decade, Ubisoft is ready to dip its toes back into The Division franchise once again. During a lengthy blog post discussing the future of The Division Series, the publisher formally announced an all-new free-to-play standalone title that is coming in 2021 under the name Tom Clancy’s The Division: Heartlands.

In the blog post, Ubisoft shared that veteran studio Red Storm, creators of the original Rainbow Six PC game, has been tapped to lead production on The Division Heartlands. “Having worked on Tom Clancy games since 1997, its extensive experience across numerous genres and games, most recently The Division and The Division 2, makes Red Storm a perfect fit for this project,” Ubisoft proclaimed.

While no concrete details on the new game were made available, Ubisoft did say that the project is targeting a 2021-2022 release for PC, consoles, and cloud platforms. It described Heartland as a standalone game that would offer a new perspective on The Division universe and would not require that players have experience with the preceding titles. Players interested in playing Heartland early are asked to sign up for an upcoming testing phase.

The blog posting also went on to confirm the existence of an upcoming mobile title in The Division universe and promised more details at a later date. They also reaffirmed a commitment to bringing more content to The Division 2 with work being headed up by Ubisoft Massive with an assist from Ubisoft Bucharest.

Finally, the blog wrapped up with a mention of the eternally-in-development movie adaption of The Division franchise. Netflix is handling production with Jessica Chastain and Jake Gyllenhaal set to hold the starring roles. Dodgeball and We’re the Miller’s director Rawson Marshall Thurber will be helming the production. Ubisoft confirmed that the film will be part of a larger push to move The Division franchise into the greater pop culture spotlight. A novel is in the works and the publisher confirmed that both the novel and film’s event will take place after the event depicted in the first two games and The Division: Heartland.