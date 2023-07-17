Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Star Wars Outlaws won't use procedural generation; all planets are being handcrafted

The game's creative director recently discussed the scale of the game and how the team is crafting the areas of the galaxy players will get to explore.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Ubisoft
20

Ubisoft floored us when during the summer showcases, it showed off Star Wars Outlaws and a grand galactic campaign in which we’ll play between the boundaries of the Empire and Rebel Alliance. More than that, we were amazed to see such well-crafted worlds and the means to move between them. It’s all being painstakingly crafted by the devs at Ubisoft too, no random procedural generation here, as revealed by creative director Julian Gerighty in a recent interview.

Gerighty shared details about the environmental scale and design of worlds in Star Wars Outlaws in an interview with Edge Magazine, as reported by GamesRadar. According to Gerighty, the team has not been using any form of procedural generation for the environments players will explore, it’s all being painstakingly crafted by the crew. He also goes on to share just how big some of these areas are.

“It's a crude analogy, but the size of one planet might be about [equivalent to] two of the zones in Assassin's Creed Odyssey,” Gerighty shared.

Star Wars Outlaws space travel gameplay
As we fly from planet to planet, nearly everything in the areas we play will be handcrafted by Ubisoft Massive.
Source: Ubisoft

As for how Ubisoft Massive is taking on stuffing such large areas with interesting activities and stories to explore, he claims that creating it in a way that’s as sensible for the team as it is for the player is a priority.

"It could be two to three zones. But it's not, you know, this sort of epic 'the whole of England recreated' approach," Gerighty clarified. “[It will be] manageable in size for both the player and developer at Ubisoft Massive.”

Star Wars Outlaws caught millions of eyes and hearts when it was surprisingly revealed during the Xbox Games Showcase 2023 presentation in June. It’s shaping up to be a solid open-world action adventure in the Star Wars universe, but we’ll see for ourselves when it arrives sometime in 2024. Stay tuned for more updates as we continue to move towards that release window.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    July 17, 2023 12:45 PM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Star Wars Outlaws won't use procedural generation; all planets are being handcrafted

    • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      July 17, 2023 12:48 PM

      I’ve never enjoyed any procedural generated content in a video game. By it’s own nature I don’t think it can ever be fun, or if it can, I’ve never seen that 1 level out of a billion.

      • ShackGPT
        reply
        July 17, 2023 12:51 PM

        Not even Deep Rock Galactic?

        • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          July 17, 2023 12:52 PM

          Haven't played that

        • FirstPersonCooter legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          July 17, 2023 1:01 PM

          I think that’s my favorite implementation of it. Some of the levels are nuts and really fun/challenging to explore

      • zerog83 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        July 17, 2023 12:52 PM

        Not even Xcom?

        • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          July 17, 2023 12:54 PM

          I liked XCOM (didn't play 2). I guess if those maps were all proc generated I did have some fun with them

          • knytehawkk legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
            reply
            July 17, 2023 1:17 PM

            XCOM 1 was mostly pregenerated maps but they could turn objective objects on and off, change your spawn location and stuff like that iirc

            XCOM 2 was almost entirely procedurally generated

      • r_picmip 5 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        July 17, 2023 12:53 PM

        Not even FTL?

        • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          July 17, 2023 12:55 PM

          I want to kiss anyone who could beat that game. It seemed so impossible

          • knytehawkk legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
            reply
            July 17, 2023 1:15 PM

            PUCKER UP BIG BOY

            I have well over a hundred successful runs in FTL. But yeah if you can't manage to find a couple decent weapons by the midgame life gets really hard really fast. Unless you have a Mantis boarding party that is.

            • spazzium legacy 10 years mercury super mega
              reply
              July 17, 2023 5:09 PM

              I was only good at a few strats, you really need to be good at all of them to have a decent chance of winning a given run.

              I’ve won maybe a half a dozen times (on easy).

          • SlingBlaze legacy 10 years
            reply
            July 17, 2023 1:43 PM

            I think i've literally only beat it with one strategy. 4-person boarding party.

            • spazzium legacy 10 years mercury super mega
              reply
              July 17, 2023 5:08 PM

              I tried that once when my random loot seemed to roll that way, I ended up blowing up my own boarding party.

      • dajir legacy 10 years
        reply
        July 17, 2023 12:54 PM

        Not even Diablo?

      • dopefish legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        July 17, 2023 12:59 PM

        99.999999% of the guns in Borderlands are procedurally generated

        • Arcanum legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          July 17, 2023 1:01 PM

          Most of them were pretty bland though.

      • FirstPersonCooter legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        July 17, 2023 1:00 PM

        Not even Soldier of Fortune 2?

        • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          July 17, 2023 1:05 PM

          SoF 1 was so damn awesome. That intro in the subway level is burned into my brain.

          2 I found a bit of a letdown

          • FirstPersonCooter legacy 10 years mercury super mega
            reply
            July 17, 2023 1:09 PM

            Yup. I played the demo so many times. Somehow I remember the demo more then the full game.

            Sof2 wasn’t as good, but still fun.

            I even didn’t hate SoF3

            • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
              reply
              July 17, 2023 1:11 PM

              There was a 3???

              • FirstPersonCooter legacy 10 years mercury super mega
                reply
                July 17, 2023 1:14 PM

                Soldier of fortune payback. Wasn’t made by raven and got bad reviews, but was still fun at the time.

          • Chod legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
            reply
            July 17, 2023 1:17 PM

            STOP SCREAMING!!!!

      • Arcanum legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        July 17, 2023 1:01 PM

        Terraria? Minecraft?

      • Mad Brahmin Disease legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        July 17, 2023 1:03 PM

        yes you have and you didn’t even know it

      • boarder2 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        July 17, 2023 1:05 PM

        As demonstrated by the above comments it seems very situational.

        If the game is a story focused game it's probably pretty hard to have meaningful procedural content in it that doesn't feel like it's just filler.

        If the core gameplay loop is based on repetition with different situations for variety, then procedural seems like it's probably a pretty good fit.

        • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          July 17, 2023 1:10 PM

          Totes. I think Starfield will be interesting with its 1000s of planets and if any of them outside the hand crafted ones are worth exploring at all

          • Arcanum legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
            reply
            July 17, 2023 1:18 PM

            As I understand it, none of the planets are entirely hand-created. There's too much terrain to cover. Most of the surface of any given planet is procedurally generated. Certain planets have some quest-related locations that are hand created with predefined positions. Flora and fauna are hand-created, but distributed mostly by the algorithm. On top of that, planets are generated with locations where hand-created content can be placed when the player discovers them.

            Something else worth noting is that, based on the Direct, the planetary generation system is significantly more sophisticated than anything we've seen before, incorporating things like distance from the star and atmospheric density to determine the biome that is generated in an area.

      • CyCo_PL legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        July 17, 2023 1:20 PM

        highly doubt that

      • SerfaSam mercury mega
        reply
        July 17, 2023 5:07 PM

        I love that this has become a thread of "Here is how Redshak is wrong"

      • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        July 17, 2023 5:11 PM

        Elite back in the day. But for primary content, rather than texture or other asset generation, I tend to agree.

      • rick legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        July 17, 2023 5:24 PM

        Dead Cells?? Hades???

      • Yo5hiki legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        July 17, 2023 5:31 PM

        Hades and Road 96 were pretty good. Any "run based" game has proc gen stuff...Slay the Spire, Into The Breach etc. Some games do it well and others don't need it.

    • valcan_s legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      July 17, 2023 1:10 PM

      Holy shit that is amazing news https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z-BkrwO_Dck , very cool!!!!!!!!!!! I think whats is also amazing is "the size of one planet might be about [equivalent to] two of the zones in Assassin's Creed Odyssey" , that is pretty cool.

      I really hope the game owns it has the potential to be something special.

Hello, Meet Lola