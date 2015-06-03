Twisted Metal TV series is in the works from the Deadpool film writers
The new Twisted Metal series is in the work at Sony Pictures TV and PlayStation Productions, tapping the talents of Deadpool's Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.
While PlayStation 4 and PC are set to get the same Rocket League game (enough for cross-play sessions), the former will get one little extra. It'll get the iconic ice cream truck from Twisted Metal.
David Jaffe has debuted two alternate Sweet Tooth endings to Twisted Metal, one of which he made himself and hadn't planned on sharing.
"It was Twisted Metal, just as I remembered it."
Sony Pictures is planning a live action adaptation of Twisted Metal, which released in stores yesterday.
What will happen to Twisted Metal after David Jaffe and Eat Sleep Play ship it this week? Not much, it appears. The outspoken developer admitted that there are "no plans" for the franchise's future.
David Jaffe has confirmed he is leaving Eat Sleep Play after sticking around for bug and balance fixes. He estimates it will take three months at most.
Sony is continuing its assault on your stomach with a new partnership. Grabbing a NOS energy drink will unlock "exclusive" DLC for the upcoming Twisted Metal reboot.
A multiplayer demo for the new Twisted Metal is coming to PlayStation Network on January 31.
You'll be able to try the new Twisted Metal reboot as David Jaffe has confirmed a playable demo, and has detailed future plans for the series.