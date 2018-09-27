Forza Motorsport will feature vehicle damage
Forza Motorsport isn't actually the first game in the series, it's the 8th, which is probably why it will get cool features like car damage in 2023.
Playground Games has delivered an experience that blows the doors off other open-world games, all while offering amazing visuals and unmatched ease of access.
Spring, summer, winter, and fall promise to change the way you drive in Forza Horizon 4. We speak with one of the game’s design directors about what the changing weather brings to the race.
Microsoft and Turn 10 are bringing back the old VIP system after an outcry from fans.
Microsoft and Turn 10’s new driving simulator demo is now live on the Windows Store.
Turn 10’s simcade racer inches closer to release.
The hit simcade driving franchise will achieve high speeds across a variety of hardware.
Building the game that way made it easier to develop for Xbox One X, Forza Creative Director Dan Greenawalt said.
The next installment of the racing series is back with better visuals, better physics and more weather effects.
Next expansion comes out on May 9 exclusively on Xbox One and Windows 10 PC.