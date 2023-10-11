Forza Motorsport's launch came with a lengthy webpage of known issues Turn 10 Studios is being transparent about the bugs it's working on in Forza, but the to-do list is quite extensive.

Forza Motorsport came out this last weekend, bringing along the new era of Turn 10 Studios and Xbox’s popular racing series. However, it didn’t make it off the starting line without some smoke. There are quite a few bugs affecting the game, and Turn 10 knows it. The developer launched a web page of known issues that it intends to address overtime, from high priority, to lower demand.

Turn 10 Studios put out Forza Motorsport’s list of known issues on the Forza website’s support pages. There, the studio laid out an extensive list of the issues of which it is aware need to be fixed. Much of Forza Motorsport is a visual spectacle as usual, but that hasn’t kept performance and visual glitches from rearing their ugly heads. Car cockpits not properly loading, multiplayer connection and access bugs, and issues with duplicate cars and AI in free play are just a few of the things on the list, as reported by players during the game’s launch cycle.

Cockpit graphics and textures have been among the bugs and performance issues Turn 10 Studios is looking to address.

Source: Turn 10 Studios

Forza Motorsport came out over the last weekend. The bugs weren’t enough to sully the full experience. It’s still a very beautiful game with a wide variety of vehicles and handling and an amazing amount of customization to be had, as shared in our Shacknews review. However, it obviously isn’t without its flaws, which are hurting the experience for some players. Nonetheless, players may also appreciate Turn 10’s transparency as the developers aim to cut through the known issues list and fix up the bugs and issues little by little.

As mentioned prior, Forza Motorsport is available now on Xbox consoles and PC. For more news and updates on the game, be sure to follow our Forza Motorsport tag for further coverage.