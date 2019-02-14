Tetris Effect Original Soundtrack finally receives digital and vinyl release
To celebrate Tetris Effect's one-year anniversary, Enhance and Limited Run Games have announced the release of the game's unforgettable soundtrack.
Prior to Sunday's Classic Tetris World Championship Top 8, Shacknews had the opportunity to speak to one of the voices of the game, James Chen. We asked about his Tetris background, calling the action, and parallels with the competitive fighting game world.
During Sunday's exciting final day of the 2019 Classic Tetris World Championship, Shacknews spoke to 7-time world champion Jonas Neubauer about his storied career, the continuing rise of competitive Tetris, his one-of-a-kind retro esports marriage, and his cameo on prime-time television.
Joseph Saelee has won the 2019 Classic Tetris World Championship, becoming a back-to-back winner after surviving a tough challenge from Japanese Tetris Grandmaster Koryan.
As the 2019 Classic Tetris World Championship rolls on, 17-year-old Tetris prodigy and defending world champion Joseph Saelee took some time to chat with Shacknews.
It's the ultimate retro tournament. The best Tetris players are getting together for the tenth year to compete to see who's the best of the best. Learn more about the Classic Tetris World Championship, including how to watch all of the action.
Tetris 99's latest Maximus Cup will celebrate the latest entry in the Fire Emblem series.
Tetris Effect is branching out beyond consoles and will come to PC next week as an Epic Games Store exclusive.
Looking to cement yourself as the best of the best in the Tetris world? Compete in the second Tetris 99 Maximus Cup, which is set to take place this weekend.
Jumping into Tetris 99 for the first time and looking to claim victory against 98 opponents? It won't be easy, but Shacknews is here to help with a few tips for those beginners and casual players.