Tetris 99 turns to Super Mario All-Stars for 18th Maximus Cup

Tetris 99's next Maximus Cup will be themed after a big Mario compilation. (Not that one, the other one.)
Ozzie Mejia
1

The Super Mario 35th anniversary year continues strong and that celebration is extending to Tetris 99. The puzzle battle royale's next Maximus Cup will be themed after a recently-released Mario compilation. No, it's not Super Mario 3D All-Stars. It's the original Super Mario All-Stars, the one containing the 16-bit incarnations of the original NES classics. The 18th Maximus Cup will allow players to pick up a new theme based on the Super NES compilation starting this weekend.

Tetris 99's 18th Maximus Cup is set to begin this Thursday, December 3 at 11PM PT and continue through Monday, December 7 at 10:59PM PT. All players have to do is pick up 100 event points over the course of this event. At that point, they'll pick up the Super Mario All-Stars theme to use for any of their Tetris 99 sessions going forward. The theme will feature background art, music and Tetrimino designs all inspired by Super Mario All-Stars. Event points are earned based on final placement for each session and with the competition becoming much tougher since Tetris 99's initial release, so it could take a little while to get all 100 points needed, but keep at it and eventually you'll be rocking with old-school (but not too old-school) Mario.

Tetris 99 is free to play, provided you have an active Nintendo Switch Online membership. Likewise, the Super NES Online library is also available to anyone with an NSO membership, which means you can jump into the full Super Mario All-Stars compilation right now and try out 16-bit versions of Super Mario Bros. Super Mario Bros. 2, Super Mario Bros. 3, and Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels (a.k.a. the Japanese Super Mario Bros. 2).

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

