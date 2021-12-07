Tetris 99's 27th Maximus Cup event features Mario Party Superstars Through this coming weekend, players can compete in Tetris 99 to earn a new theme with art, music, and tetromino pieces based on Mario Party Superstars.

A couple years after its launch, Tetris 99 is still going strong with its battle royale-meets-Tetris formula. Nintendo and Arika have supported the game with 26 Maximus Cup events so far, usually alongside prominent Nintendo game releases, and a 27th Maximus Cup is coming this weekend. This time around, it will be featuring the recently released Mario Party Superstars as players battle it out to earn points for a new theme.

Nintendo announced the 27th Tetris 99 Maximus Cup event on the Nintendo Twitter on December 7, 2021. The upcoming Tetris 99 Maximus Cup starts on the evening of December 9, 2021 at 11 p.m. PT / (December 10) 2 a.m. ET and runs until the same time on December 13/14. This particular Tetris 99 Maximus Cup event is themed around Mario Party Superstars, which just came out on the Nintendo Switch at the end of October to decent reception, including our own Shacknews review. By playing Tetris 99 and earning Maximus Cup event points, players can earn a Mario Party Superstars theme, including new art, music, and tetrominoes inspired by the new Mario Party game.

The #Tetris99 27th MAXIMUS CUP event will run from 11pm PT, December, 9 – 10:59pm PT, on December 13!



Once you’ve accumulated a total of 100 event points, a new theme will unlock, featuring art, music, and Tetrimino designs inspired by the #MarioParty Superstars game! pic.twitter.com/DTuUSAKJsZ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 7, 2021

As the 27th Maximus Cup, these events have been quite fun for Tetris 99 since it first came out in February 2019. Not only do they give players a special event in which to challenge themselves to be victorious in Tetris 99, but they always come with fun rewards to earn in the game, usually tied to some of our favorite other Nintendo games like Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury.

There’s no telling if the Maximus Cup events will ever end for Tetris 99, but if you’d like to get in on this next one, you’ll want to jump on when the Mario Party Superstars Tetris 99 Maximus Cup event starts this coming weekend.