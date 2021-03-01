Tetris 99's 20th Maximus Cup event is Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury themed Earn a unique Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury theme by completing in the latest Maximus Cup in Tetris 99.

Tetris 99 is having its 20th Maximus Cup and this time it’s being themed after a recently released Mario title! Players can look forward to a Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury themed tournament complete with appropriately-themed rewards. The event only lasts the weekend, so you will need to get in quick.

The Tetris 99 20th Maximus Cup event begins on March 4, 2021, at 11:00 p.m. PT / 2:00 a.m. ET and is set to end on March 8, 2021, at 10:59 p.m. PT / 1:59 a.m. ET. This gives players a nice long weekend to get in and fight against other players in the ultimate Tetris tournament.

Your efforts aren’t just for bragging rights, players that compete can earn an in-game theme based on the recently released Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury. This is a similar setup to the previous Paper Mario: The Origami King and Super Mario All-Stars Maximus Cup events that saw players competing in themed tournaments.

By earning 100 event points, players can unlock a new theme that feature art, music, and Tetrimino design inspired by Bowser’s Fury. To earn these points, simply survive longer and place as high as possible. This is no doubt easier said than done, as players have become scary-good at Tetris.

