Tetris 99's next Maximus Cup is for Paper Mario: The Origami King If you've been hoping for more Paper Mario goodness, your wish has come true with Tetris 99's next Maximus Cup event.

Paper Mario: The Origami King has received promising reviews and now it’s joining forces with Tetris 99. To celebrate the release of the first Paper Mario in four years, a new Maximus Cup is scheduled to arrive in Tetris 99 at the end of July.

Announced late on July 27 via the Nintendo of America Twitter account, the Tetris 99 Maximus Cup Paper Mario: The Origami King Edition will kick off on July 31st. This special event is in celebration of the release of Paper Mario, which has garnered quite a lot of favorable reviews.

#PaperMario: The Origami King collides with #Tetris 99! Pencil it in your calendars, because the 15th Tetris 99 MAXIMUS CUP unfolds 7/31, 12am PT to 8/3, 11:59pm PT. Collect at least 100 event points to unlock the in-game theme!@Tetris_Official pic.twitter.com/LVMfdpLlXh — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 28, 2020

For those that want to get in right as the action begins, you will want to set your alarms for 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET on Friday, July 31, 2020. The event is going to run all through the weekend and right up to late Monday evening on August 3rd at 11:59 p.m. PT / 2:59 a.m. ET (August 4th).

Players that manage to earn at least 100 event points will be able to unlock a special Paper Mario: The Origami King in-game theme for Tetris 99. As with the previous events, you earn more points by surviving longer and placing higher. The better you play, the faster you’ll earn points and the sooner you’ll have your new theme.

Our own Ozzie Mejia reviewed Paper Mario: The Origami King. Though Ozzie does highlight several problems the game has, he had the following to say about the experience and the story:

Without diving into spoilers, the ending was an emotional roller coaster. I won't lie, it almost had me in tears. It's been a very long time since I was this moved by the ending to a Mario RPG, possibly since the end of Legend of the Seven Stars nearly 25 years ago. It shows that the team at Nintendo and Intelligent Systems are capable of weaving together a gripping story, which also makes Origami King a frustrating case, because if the gameplay annoyances and the negative Paper Mario tropes don't bog this down, this goes down as an all-time classic in the series. I still hope it can reach those heights in spite of those issues.

The Paper Mario Tetris 99 event is only going to last the weekend, so make sure you get in and unlock the theme while you can. Tetris 99 is free-to-play but you will need a Nintendo Switch Online account if you want to play multiplayer, and at $19.99 USD a year, it’s an absolute steal. Make sure you check out the Shacknews Tetris 99 page for more news and information.