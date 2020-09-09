Tetris Effect: Connected gets November release date alongside Xbox Series X Xbox players will all get connected on November 10, the same release date as the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

Now that the Xbox Series X has a release date, it means the holiday release calendar is starting to look a little clearer. And coincidentally, a handful of games are setting their release dates to match the Series X and Series S launches. The latest one to get a matching release date is Tetris Effect: Connected, which is now set to arrive on November 10.

For those who don't remember, Tetris Effect: Connected was unveiled back during the July Xbox Games Showcase. Connected will include a handful of new features not available in the core Tetris Effect, including co-op play, competitive online play, and local multiplayer. Developer Enhance is also claiming that this incarnation of the game will feature an optimized single-player experience.

While the November 10 release will match the launch dates for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, the game will also release on Windows 10 and Xbox One. And yes, it will be available for all Xbox Game Pass users. As for the existing Tetris Effect owners, you have a long wait ahead of you. Tetris Effect: Connected will come to owners of the current Tetris Effect on PS4, PC via the Epic Games Store, and Oculus Quest as a free update, but not until Summer 2021.

Earlier today, we learned that Assassin's Creed: Valhalla moved its release up by a week in order to avoid going head-to-head with Cyberpunk 2077 launch on the same day as the new Xbox generation. Tetris Effect: Connected is the latest game to launch alongside the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, though it should be noted that from the moment it was announced, Enhance had noted that it would launch alongside the new console. They simply needed the date. Now they have it and Tetris Effect: Connected likely won't be the last game to launch on that day. If any other games decide to move their release dates, we'll be sure to report on those. Keep an eye on Shacknews for the latest news as we head into the next console generation.