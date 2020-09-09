Xbox Series S preorder guide Everything you need to know to preorder the Xbox Series S and take your first step into the next generation of gaming.

The Xbox Series S is the younger sibling to the Xbox Series X. With a powerful next-generation setup, the Series S is only $299, versus the $499 of the Xbox Series X. If you’re looking to get into next-gen gaming, but don’t want to break the bank, then picking up the Series S is a great way to get in on the ground floor. In this guide, we’ll break down everything you need to know about Xbox Series S preorders, to ensure you don’t miss out on this budget-friendly Xbox console.

Xbox Series S preorder guide

Those looking to preorder the Xbox Series S will have a couple of different options to look into. Like the Series X, the Series S will be available both as an up-front purchase or on a payment plan with Xbox All Access.

A breakdown of the Xbox Series S.

Those looking to purchase the Xbox Series S and pay all at once will need to dish out $299 (plus whatever applicable tax there is). However, you can also pick up the Xbox Series S on a payment plan for $24.99 a month for 24 months. This payment plan also includes Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which is a $14.99 a month value.

If you want to preorder the Xbox Series S, then you can do so on the official website starting September 22. The console itself won’t release until November 10, but you’ll want to get in early to ensure you don’t miss out on the launch stock options. Of course, if the Xbox Series S isn’t powerful enough for you, then you can also preorder the Xbox Series X.

Now that you know how to preorder the Xbox Series S, head over to our Xbox Series S topic for the latest news and info about the more budget-friendly console. We’ll continue to monitor the situation for more details and info, so check back often for the must up-to-date content.