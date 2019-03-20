The Behemoth's games are free on Steam for the next week
Try out some of The Behemoth's most popular games from the developer's catalogue on Steam for an entire week.
John Baez stopped to chat with Shacknews about the gaming industry, the Castle Crashers Switch port, and how games are all about having fun.
The PS4 version will be following "shortly after," according to The Behemoth.
Castle Crashers Remastered will arrive on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 this summer.
The Behemoth has ventured into turn-based strategy. How does this transition into a new genre go for them? Our review.
The Behemoth still has its signature art style and its biting humor, but Pit People will represent its first jump into turn-based strategy. Shacknews goes hands-on.
Castle Crashers Remastered has arrived and it's set to release for free for all Xbox 360 Castle Crashers owners. That does not appear to be happening at the moment.
The upgraded version of the Xbox Live Arcade hit, Castle Crashers Remastered, now has a release date on Xbox One. And Xbox Live Gold members that have the original game may want to pay attention, because The Behemoth has something special for those users.
The Behemoth has announced Castle Crashers Remastered will be making its way to the Xbox One this summer, while a PC release is expected later on.
The aptly-named game will make its playable debut next week at PAX Prime.