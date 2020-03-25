The Behemoth's games are free on Steam for the next week Try out some of The Behemoth's most popular games from the developer's catalogue on Steam for an entire week.

Need some extra games to play? Well, The Behemoth has you covered.

Right now, you can try out some of the developer's biggest hits on Steam for free. That includes titles like Castle Crashers, BattleBlock Theater, Pit People, and Alien Hominid Invasion. All you have to do is head to Steam, choose the game you want to play from the master list, and jump right in.

"From today until 10 AM PT on April 1st, 2020, all of our games will be completely free to play on Steam," The Behemoth announced. "If you’re looking for a something to do with your family or a fun way to catch up with your buddies online, we got you with our catalog of PC co-op games: Castle Crashers, BattleBlock Theater, and Pit People."

"If you play through the games in the week they’re free, that’s totally okay! Heck, you should beat ’em while they’re free! Enjoy, it’s our treat. We don’t want you to feel like you need to buy our games during this crazy time, and we do sales year-round; we just wanted to be sure that anyone who does want to buy them can get a sweet deal," The Behemoth continued on its official blog.

So if you like what you play and want to own the games forever, that's certainly an option too. Be sure to let us know if you find a game you fall in love with and decide to purchase it in its entirety.