Tencent & Nintendo finally launch the Switch in China on December 10
Tencent and Nintendo are finally bringing the Switch to China and it's set to launch shortly in mid-December.
Tencent and Nintendo are finally bringing the Switch to China and it's set to launch shortly in mid-December.
Tencent and Riot are joining forces to bring League of Legends to a mobile device near you.
Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney took to Twitter to address the ongoing anti-China backlash to the Epic Games Store.
Registration is officially live for the 2019 PUBG Mobile Club Open, so sign up for your chance at the $2 million prize pool.
Resident Evil 2 meets battle royale madness with PUBG Mobile mode Zombie: Survive Till Dawn.
Tencent has acquired the minority stake in the Warhammer: Vermintide developer.
China's freeze of video game approvals may finally be thawing on this Winter Solstice.
That's a lot of emotes!
The Chinese internet giant's explosive growth has stalled in recent years.
Give Tencent's new battle royale game a try for free. Here's everything you need to download and install the game today.