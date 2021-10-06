Sylveon has arrived in Pokemon Unite's roster TiMi Studio quietly slipped Sylveon into the Pokemon Unite roster along with some holowear and a matching trainer outfit.

The latest pocket monster to make it to the Pokemon Unite roster has arrived. It’s the fairy evolution of the little fox pokemon Eevee, Sylveon. We knew this particularly dainty critter was on the way, but no date was given for the release. Then, out of nowhere, TiMi announced Sylveon was added to the game and is available to play now. The new pokemon arrives in the Unite roster with a holowear pokemon outfit and a matching outfit with which to customize your trainer.

Studio TiMi announced the roster arrival of Sylveon via the Pokemon Unite Twitter on October 6, 2021. There isn’t much to the post. Sylveon is simply in the game and has a Poncho rainwear and a matching trainer set of cosmetics if you want to dress your trainer to match the pokemon. The fairy evolution of Eevee, Sylveon is a ranged attacker that specializes in chasing down foes with moves that boost its own movement speed and attacks and reduce that of the enemy’s. Even if the enemy turns on you, moves like Draining Kiss are build to restore your HP while both damaging opposing Pokemon and slowing them down.

Sylveon has arrived in #PokemonUNITE, along with the Poncho Style Holowear and a matching Trainer outfit! pic.twitter.com/SYcCeFMpyD — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) October 6, 2021

Sylveon is available in the Pokemon Unite in-game shop now. They can be obtained for the price of either 10,000 Aeos Coins or 575 Aeos Gems, which puts them on the higher rung of Pokemon license purchases in the game.

We knew Sylveon was on the way. It was announced alongside Mamoswine back at the most recent Pokemon Presents presentation back in August. Mamoswine has since made it into the roster. Though we never quite got dates for either, Mamoswine also got an announcement about a week before its arrival. Same with Blastoise, who came out just prior to Mamoswine as well.

Regardless of why there was little fanfare for Sylveon, the fairy Eevee evolution is available to play in Pokemon Unite now. Be sure to stay tuned here at Shacknews for further Pokemon Unite updates and information as it becomes available.