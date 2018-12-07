ShackStream: Indie-licious takes on the underworld in Hades
In our first Indie-licious ShackStream, we're breaking out of Hell or dying trying in Supergiant Games' Hades.
In our first Indie-licious ShackStream, we're breaking out of Hell or dying trying in Supergiant Games' Hades.
Hades, Hello Neighbor, and Ashen are rolling out the red carpet for gamers that start up the Epic Games Store.
Fight, die, and fight again in Hades, the next isometric action game from the creators of Bastion.
The popular title is coming to Switch later this year.
The second Summer Nindie showcase featured a Supergiant pair of updates.
Pyre looks to be another stylish genre mash-up unlike anything else.
In addition to the rich story mode, Supergiant is fleshing out its latest effort with a new head-to-head Versus mode. Shacknews went to PlayStation Experience to go hands-on.
Did you purchase the Xbox 360 version of Bastion? Then you better be on the lookout for your free Xbox One version next month.
Supergiant Games is also bringing Pyre to PAX East this week.
One of 2014's most anticipated games has hit the 4th generation Apple TV today. And for those that own Transistor on iPhone or iPad, this new Apple TV version of the game is already yours.