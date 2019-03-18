Spelunky 2 new trailer reveals online multiplayer & September 2020 release date
We got a new look at dungeon action platformer Spelunky 2, featuring online multiplayer and coming this September.
Spelunky 2's hazards have extended to its development, as the procedurally-generated roguelike is now delayed to next year.
This year's Game Developers Conference provided a first opportunity to go hands-on with Spelunky 2 and Shacknews wasn't about to waste any time trying it.
Those looking for a better idea of what the next Spelunky game will offer can now check out the game's newest trailer, which also reveals a 2019 release window.
There are still more caves out there! (Update: On both PS4 and PC!)