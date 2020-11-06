Weekend Console Download Deals for Nov. 6: Spelunky 2 and the indies

This is an exciting weekend for console owners, because it's the last one before jumping into the next generation of consoles. This feature will probably look the same for a little while, focusing on the PS4 and Xbox One for now, but that'll change over the next few months. In the meantime, how does one send out the current generation?

Well, indie games are on sale all over the place on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. If you want to support some smaller developers who put out quality work, be sure to check these games out. But be aware that PS4 has a game that the other two consoles don't: Spelunky 2! Yes, Spelunky 2 has its first sale, so consider grabbing it on PS4 if you want a fun roguelike with so much to explore.

Speaking of PS4, it's only been a few weeks since Activision released Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time. And guess what? It's already on sale! So if you want to save a few bucks on the former PlayStation mascot's big comeback, the time to do it is this weekend.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox One

The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation 4

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch