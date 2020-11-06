Weekend Console Download Deals for Nov. 6: Spelunky 2 and the indies

This is an exciting weekend for console owners, because it's the last one before jumping into the next generation of consoles. This feature will probably look the same for a little while, focusing on the PS4 and Xbox One for now, but that'll change over the next few months. In the meantime, how does one send out the current generation?
Well, indie games are on sale all over the place on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. If you want to support some smaller developers who put out quality work, be sure to check these games out. But be aware that PS4 has a game that the other two consoles don't: Spelunky 2! Yes, Spelunky 2 has its first sale, so consider grabbing it on PS4 if you want a fun roguelike with so much to explore.
Speaking of PS4, it's only been a few weeks since Activision released Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time. And guess what? It's already on sale! So if you want to save a few bucks on the former PlayStation mascot's big comeback, the time to do it is this weekend.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox One
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Aragami: Shadow Edition - FREE!
- Maid of Sker - FREE!
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $14.99 (50% off)
- No Straight Roads - $29.99 (25% off)
- Othercide - $23.99 (40% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Star Wars Squadrons - $29.99 (25% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $29.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Madden NFL 21 - $40.19 (33% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- ID@Xbox Super Saver Sale
- ARK: Survival Evolved - $9.99 (80% off)
- Tannenberg - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Telltale Batman Shadows Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Shadow Warrior Collection - $17.49 (75% off)
- Slay the Spire - $12.49 (50% off)
- A Hat in Time - $14.99 (50% off)
- Disco Dodgeball REMIX - $3.74 (75% off)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid - $9.99 (50% off)
- SUPERHOT - $9.99 (60% off)
- Brawlout - $4.99 (60% off)
- The Banner Saga Trilogy - $19.99 (60% off)
- Axiom Verge - $9.99 (50% off)
- Cities: Skylines Xbox One Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Ion Fury - $12.49 (50% off)
- Hotline Miami Collection - $12.49 (50% off)
- Knight Squad - $2.99 (80% off)
- Mutant Football League Dynasty Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Pillars of Eternity Complete Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- SpeedRunners - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the Xbox One ID@Xbox Super Saver Sale.
- Watch Dogs: Legion Hack Sale
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $9.89 (67% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn - $15.99 (60% off)
- For Honor - $7.49 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - $11.99 (70% off)
- More from the Xbox One Watch Dogs: Legion Hack Sale
PlayStation 4
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - $44.99 (25% off)
- PlayStation Indies
- Spelunky 2 - $15.99 (20% off)
- Tetris Effect - $19.99 (50% off)
- No Straight Roads - $29.99 (25% off)
- Blasphemous - $12.49 (50% off)
- SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE - $14.99 (40% off)
- SUPERHOT - $9.99 (60% off)
- Outer Wilds - $16.24 (35% off)
- Moving Out - $17.49 (30% off)
- Jupiter & Mars - $7.49 (50% off)
- John Wick Hex - $12.99 (35% off)
- My Friend Pedro - $11.99 (40% off)
- The Shadow Warrior Collection - $14.99 (75% off)
- Astroneer - $19.49 (35% off)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid - $11.99 (40% off)
- Celeste - $7.99 (60% off)
- Dead Cells: The Bad Seed Bundle - $18.08 (33% off)
- Trover Saves the Universe - $17.99 (40% off)
- Return of the Obra Dinn - $11.99 (40% off)
- Overcooked + Overcooked 2 - $17.49 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $17.99 (40% off)
- More from the PlayStation Indies Sale.
- Planet of the Discounts
- Red Dead Redemption II - $26.99 (55% off)
- Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series [PSVR Required] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $38.99 (35% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection - $29.99 (70% off)
- Battlefield V - $11.99 (70% off)
- The Wonderful 101 Remastered - $27.19 (32% off)
- Tekken 7 - $9.99 (80% off)
- My Hero One's Justice 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey - $19.99 (50% off)
- Remnant from the Ashes Complete Edition - $34.99 (30% off)
- Life is Strange 2 - $12.77 (60% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Marvel Collection - $11.99 (80% off)
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience - $6.59 (67% off)
- More from the PlayStation 4 Planet of the Discounts sale.
- Games Under $15 Sale
- Team Sonic Racing - $14.99 (50% off)
- Trials Rising - $5.99 (70% off)
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection - $9.99 (75% off)
- We Happy Few - $9.59 (84% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide II - $8.99 (70% off)
- Metro Redux - $7.49 (75% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Elite Dangerous - $8.99 (70% off)
- Okami HD - $9.99 (50% off)
- DiRT Rally 2.0 - $7.99 (80% off)
- More from the PlayStation 4 Games Under $15 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Hollow Knight Voidheart Edition - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Rocket League PlayStation Plus Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Six - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- November Games Under $15
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun - $14.99 (75% off)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL - $9.89 (67% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $14.99 (75% off)
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst - $9.99 (50% off)
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 - $12.49 (75% off)
- ONE PIECE: Pirate Warriors 3 Deluxe Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- ONE PIECE: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- SWORD ART ONLINE: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Namco Museum Archives Vol. 1 - $11.99 (40% off)
- Namco Museum Archives Vol. 2 - $11.99 (40% off)
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja Storm - $9.99 (50% off)
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- RAD - $9.99 (50% off)
- Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 Plus - $5.99 (70% off)
- Mr. Driller DrillLand - $14.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Two Crowns - $11.99 (40% off)
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate - $15.99 (60% off)
- Overcooked 2 - $12.49 (50% off)
- Moving Out - $14.99 (40% off)
- Golf With Your Friends - $11.99 (40% off)
- Outlast: Bundle of Terror - $6.24 (75% off)
- Jenny LeClue Detectivu - $2.99 (88% off)
- Telling Lies - $9.99 (50% off)
- SUPERHOT - $14.99 (40% off)
- Turok 2: Seeds of Evil - $9.99 (50% off)
- Turok - $9.99 (50% off)
- My Time at Portia - $7.49 (75% off)
- Chroma Squad - $9.99 (33% off)
- Yoku's Island Express - $4.99 (75% off)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer: Nintendo Switch Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- The Escapists 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
- Brawlout - $7.99 (60% off)
- Yooka-Laylee - $9.99 (75% off)
- Worms W.M.D - $7.49 (75% off)
- Overcooked Special Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Guacamelee 2 - $6.99 (65% off)
- Guacamelee Super Turbo Championship Edition - $5.24 (67% off)
- Severed - $5.24 (67% off)
-
