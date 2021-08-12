Spelunky 1 & 2 Nintendo Switch release dates set for late August The Australian Nintendo eShop may have spilled the beans on when we can expect the Spelunky series to drop on Switch.

Nintendo Switch players deserve the Spelunky games. They deserve to be crushed, maimed, snakebitten, and suffer all the other misfortunes that we have endured on other platforms with this franchise. We’re not bitter. That’s half of Spelunky’s fun and we have looked forward to taking this franchise on the go ever since it was announced to be coming to Switch at a Nintendo Indie World presentation in late 2020. It was curiously absent from the most recent presentation, but an Australian Nintendo eShop listing seems to indicate that the games are going to be out at the end of this August.

The release dates for the original Spelunky and Spelunky 2 apparently appeared on Australia’s Nintendo Switch eShop catalogue, as reported by Vooks. At the very least, it would seem that Australia is getting the launch of these games in the Switch on August 26, 2021. The first game will retail for $15 AUD and the second game will run at $30 AUD. There doesn’t seem to be a bundle for grabbing both at the time of this writing.

Spelunky and Spelunky 2 are beloved games at this point. They offer quite the fun and interesting action-platformer experience, given that every venture features completely randomized level layouts. It’s also super easy to die, often in comical ways, so get used to starting over again and again as misfortunate takes you via spikes, explosions, crazy shopkeepers with shotguns, and more. Despite its difficulty, that’s also a part of what makes Spelunky fun and funny.

It’s interesting that this release date was in no way mentioned as part of the recent Nintendo Indie World, too, as we actually learned the Spelunky games would be coming on another Indie World presentation back in December 2020. Nonetheless, the Australian dates may very well indicate that Spelunky and Spelunky 2 are fast-approaching for Switch players worldwide. Stay tuned for further details and updates as they become available.