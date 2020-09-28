Spelunky 2 launching without online multiplayer on PC, cross-platform play planned If you're looking to play Spelunky 2 on Steam with your friends, that may take a while. Fortunately, you'll soon be able to play Spelunky 2 on Steam with your Steam friends and PS4 friends.

Spelunky 2 has been on PlayStation 4 for a few weeks, but the PC player base has been anxiously awaiting their opportunity to explore through the cavernous ruins on the moon. Their day is set to come tomorrow, but it's not going to come as a complete experience, at least not yet. Creator Derek Yu ended last week by noting that the PC version of Spelunky 2 will not have online multiplayer out of the box. However, to make up for it, he'll look to have something even better ready in just a few weeks: cross-platform play.

Let's hear it from Yu himself on the Spelunky 2 Steam page:

Regarding our release date, we listened to the community's feedback and decided to prioritize an earlier release so that Steam players could enjoy the game ASAP. Unfortunately, that means we won't be able to launch with online multiplayer and we'll be provisionally removing the "Online Co-op" tag from the store, so as not to mislead people. Sorry, we know that's disappointing for players who were excited to jump right into online co-op on day one. Until very recently we were still hoping that we would be able to launch with it as planned. On the plus side, that will give us time to keep improving the online before you try it, as well as implement cross-platform play between Steam and PS4! And we don't think the wait will be too long - right now we're estimating that it will take a few weeks at most to get online with cross-play ready for Steam. And from there, we'll continue to work on it, adding highly-requested features like online PvP (Deathmatch and Hold the Idol).

It's hard not to be disappointed with the idea that Spelunky 2 players on PC won't be able to play with their friends right away. However, it sounds like online play is not only coming soon, but it'll also go cross-platform.

In the meantime, there's plenty for Spelunky 2 players to do. As noted in our review, no two Spelunky 2 runs are the same and there's always something to talk about. And if there's anything I've learned about Spelunky 2, it's that more often than not, you'll die in hilarious fashion.

Spelunky 2 is out now on PS4. PC players, your wait is almost over. Spelunky 2 will release on Steam this Tuesday, September 29.