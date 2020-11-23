ShackStream: Indie-licious dies horribly in the caverns of Spelunky 2

Spelunky 2 is a cruel mistress. Its ever-changing caverns present no end of doom and murder for any intrepid explorer, but that doesn’t stop it from also offering vast treasure troves of opportunity. On today’s Indie-licious, we’ll be trying from some of the latter while trying (and probably failing) to avoid the common occurrence of death by everything.

Spelunky 2 comes to us from Mossmouth and Blitworks. Having officially launched back in September 29, 2020 on PlayStation 4 and Steam, the game takes everything wonderful about the first Spelunky and expands it vastly in terms of biomes, treasures, and, of course, numerous ways to kill you. Dodge the snakes, fling the ropes, drop the bombs, ride the turkeys and more whether solo or with friends as you try your hardest to get through every procedurally generated level with all the treasure you can carry.

Join us as we’ll be going live at 1:30 p.m. PT/ 4:30 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel with the latest episode of Indie-licious, where we look at the latest and/or most interesting indie games in the scene.

The caves need to be spelunked, twice. And we’re just the intrepid explorers to do it, so join us for Spelunky 2 as we grab our whips and go all Indie-licious Jones.