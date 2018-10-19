Latest SoulCalibur 6 trailer shows off Haohmaru gameplay
Get ready to fight as iconic samurai Haohmaru prepares to enter the arena this spring.
The next batch of DLC characters for SoulCalibur 6 is in the works and will include a special guest from SNK's Samurai Shodown franchise.
