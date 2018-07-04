Cyanide & Happiness - Freakpocalypse interview: Making a point-and-click adventure
What are the challenges of making a point-and-click adventure in 2021? We talk to the team behind Cyanide & Happiness - Freakpocalypse to find out.
What are the challenges of making a point-and-click adventure in 2021? We talk to the team behind Cyanide & Happiness - Freakpocalypse to find out.
Players can experience a slice of Great Depression era Americana in Where the Water Tastes Like Wine, the recent release from Dim Bulb Games and Serenity Forge.
When the parents are away, the kids will experience untold psychological horror.
New publisher Graffiti Games has revealed that it has picked up the publishing rights to three indie games in 2018, including a mystery project from the creators of Runbow.