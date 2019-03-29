Best deals from the Steam Winter Sale 2019
Cut through the fat and get right into the meat of the Steam Winter Sale 2019 with this list of the best deals available right now.
Cut through the fat and get right into the meat of the Steam Winter Sale 2019 with this list of the best deals available right now.
The Shacknews staff has put our heads together to come up with a list of the best games of the year, so far. Please take a look at our best video games of the midyear 2019.
Thomas the Tank Engine infiltrates Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice in one of the creepiest ways imaginable.
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice sold two million copies in just 10 days, which is an impressive milestone for the new FromSoftware game.
The latest video game meme is reaching critical mass, and Shacknews has a breakdown of some of the best entrants.
You died, Samurai! We revisit our Shacknews review for Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and weigh it alongside reviews from around the gaming world in this edition of Final Score.
Learn how to defeat General Tenzen Yamauchi in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and discover a good strategy for cheesing one deathblow to make the fight easier.
Learn how to defeat the Chained Ogre boss fight in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, a surprisingly agile and strong monster capable of throwing you to your death.
Can From Software capture lightning in a bottle yet again with Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice? Our review.
Players who choose to start New Game Plus in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice will be treated to increased difficulty, greater rewards, and a chance at a different ending.