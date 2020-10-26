Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Game of the Year updates adds new features and cosmetics The free update to FromSoftware's action-adventure game will arrive this week.

Sekiro: Shadow Die Twice was one of the most acclaimed releases of 2019, even taking home the award for Game of the Year at The Game Awards.The new IP saw the return of FromSoftware’s trademark difficulty and tactical gameplay. Now, well over a year after its release, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is getting a free Game of the Year update, adding new features and cosmetics to the action-adventure game.

FromSoftware announced the new Sekiro update via a new trailer posted to the developer’s official YouTube channel. The Game of the Year update is set to launch on October 28, bringing about several new additions to the game. This includes the Reflection of strength and Gauntlet of Strength game modes, which are Sekiro’s equivalent of a Boss Rush mode. In a game touted for its challenge and difficulty, these new modes will be the ultimate test of skill for the seasoned Sekiro player.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice will also be receiving an in-game recording feature with its new update. Remnants will allow players to capture their most impressive moments and directly share them with other players around the globe. As for cosmetics, Sekiro will be getting three new player skins. One will be rewarded to players for finishing the campaign, while the other two are earned through the two new Boss Rush game modes.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice received much praise last year during award season. We here at Shacknews considered the title for Game of the Year. Sekiro is the latest title from developer FromSoftware, most famous for the Dark Souls series of games. The developer’s next game will launch next month when Demon’s Souls releases alongside the PlayStation 5. For more on Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and other offerings from the Japanese developer, stick with us right here on Shacknews.