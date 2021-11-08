Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 schedule includes blindfolded Sekiro A blindfolded run for Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, the Games Done Quick debut of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and some Bonus Game incentives for never-before-seen GDQ runs are among the highlights at AGDQ 2022.

Awesome Games Done Quick is ready to return at the start of the new year. While the team at GDQ had hoped to run a live show, circumstances with COVID-19 around the world have unfortunately dictated once more that this will be a virtual show. The upcoming AGDQ will be the fourth consecutive core Games Done Quick event to run online. On Monday night, the official schedule for the week-long event was unveiled and it features several runs that are not to be missed, including a blindfolded run for Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, the first GDQ run for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and a few other noteworthy GDQ debuts.

The last few Games Done Quick events have featured some blindfolded runs, each progressively more difficult than the previous one. Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 may have the toughest one to date. Runner Mitchriz will don his blindfold and attempt to run the brutally hard Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. He'll have a target time of 2:45:00 and will need every ounce of luck and skill, just because of how notoriously difficult the FromSoftware library can be.

Viewers will want to keep an eye on this year's Bonus Games, because GDQ debuts appear to be on the incentive menu. Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania, Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade, a Rocket League Workshop Showcase, Resident Evil Village, and Deltarune: Chapter 2 are all being touted as extras for this year. Runners are standing by to attempt these games if the incentive totals are met.

Other highlights from this year's schedule include:

A Sunday morning Metroid Prime Hunters run, which will be the only Metroid presence at AGDQ this year.

A four-way Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy's Kong Quest race immediately following Metroid Prime Hunters.

A four-way Super Mario Galaxy race on Monday, where all four runners will play as Luigi.

The GDQ debut of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart on Tuesday afternoon.

A 3DS Zelda bidwar on Wednesday night, where viewers will choose between Majora's Mask 3D or Ocarina of Time 3D. This will immediately be followed by the Awful Games Done Quick block, which will kick off with Zelda's Adventure on the CD-i.

A 2v2 co-op randomizer race for Kingdom Hearts 2 Final Mix HD on Thursday night.

An "All Bosses" race for Dark Souls on Friday morning.

The traditional Tetris: The Grand Master exhibition on Saturday.

All proceeds from AGDQ 2022 Online will benefit the Prevent Cancer Foundation. Awesome Games Done Quick wil run from January 9-16. Check out the full schedule on the Games Done Quick website. All of the action can be seen live on Twitch.