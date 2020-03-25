Sekiro wins SXSW 2020 Game of the Year - full Gaming Awards winners list In lieu of SXSW 2020's cancelation, the list of Gaming Awards winners was announced online, in which Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice won Game of the Year.

It certainly put a damper on things this year when it was announced that SXSW 2020 would be canceled due to risk of the COVID-19 pandemic and a decision from the powers that be in the city of Austin, but that doesn’t mean the best can’t be made of a bad situation. A major showcase of the event is the SXSW Gaming Awards, and instead of getting rid of them outright, SXSW decided to announce all of this year’s winners online.

SXSW announced the 2020 Gaming Awards winners on March 25, 2020 in a list posted on the SXSW website. Some highlights of the list include Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, which won Game of the Year. Other unique awards included Game Industry Champion of Change, awarded to AbleGamers COO Steven Spohn, and Game Industry Journalist of the Year, awarded to Wired’s Cecilia D’Anastasio. You can see the full list of awards, nominees and winners below.

2020 SXSW Game Awards winners

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice took a number of awards from SXSW 2020, including the illustrious Game of the Year.

Special Recognition Award - Game Industry Champion of Change

Winner: Steven Spohn

Special Recognition Award - Game Industry Journalist of the Year

Winner: Cecilia D’Anastasio

Video Game of the Year

Winner: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - FromSoftware/Activision

Nominees

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - FromSoftware/Activision

Control - Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games

Devil May Cry 5 - Capcom

Disco Elysium - ZA/UM

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts

Mobile Game of the Year

Winner: Sky: Children of the Light - thatgamecompany

Nominees

Sky: Children of the Light - thatgamecompany

Call of Duty Mobile - TiMi Studios / Activision

Sayonara Wild Hearts - Simogo / Annapurna Interactive

Where Cards Fall - The Game Band / Snowman

Whispers of a Machine Clifftop Games / Raw Fury

Tabletop Game of the Year

Winner: Paladins of the West Kingdom - Renegade Game Studios

Nominees

Paladins of the West Kingdom - Renegade Game Studios

Parks - Keymaster Games

Pax Pamir - Wehrlegig Games

Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon - Awaken Realms

Taverns of Tiefenthal - North Star Games

XR Game of the Year

Winner: No Man’s Sky BEYOND VR - Hello Games

Nominees

No Man’s Sky BEYOND VR - Hello Games

Blood & Truth - Sony Interactive Entertainment

Pistol Whip - Cloudhead Games

The Under Presents - Tender Claws

tori - BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America, Inc.

Trending Game of the Year

Winner: Pokemon Sword and Shield - Game Freak / The Pokemon Company, Nintendo

Nominees

Pokemon Sword and Shield - Game Freak / The Pokemon Company, Nintendo

Apex Legends - Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts

Borderlands 3 - Gearbox Software / 2K Games

Death Stranding - Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Super Mario Maker 2 - Nintendo

Matthew Crump Cultural Innovation Award

Winner: Disco Elysium - ZA/UM

Nominees

Disco Elysium - ZA/UM

Death Stranding - Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Knights and Bikes - Foam Sword / Double Fine Productions

Overland - Finji

Sea of Solitude - Jo-Mei Games / Electronic Arts

Most Promising New Intellectual Property

Winner: The Outer Worlds - Obsidian Entertainment / Private Division

Nominees

The Outer Worlds - Obsidian Entertainment / Private Division

Astral Chain - PlatinumGames / Nintendo

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - ArtPlay / 505 Games

Control - Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games

Katana ZERO - Askiisoft / Devolver Digital

Excellence in Animation

Winner: KINGDOM HEARTS III - Square Enix

Nominees

KINGDOM HEARTS III - Square Enix

Apex Legends - Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts

Death Stranding - Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Luigi’s Mansion 3 - Nintendo

Mortal Kombat 11 - NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Excellence in Art

Winner: The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening - Nintendo

Nominees

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening - Nintendo

Control - Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games

Disco Elysium - ZA/UM

Luigi’s Mansion 3 - Nintendo

Sayonara Wild Hearts - Simogo / Annapurna Interactive

Excellence in Design

Winner: Control - Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games

Nominees

Control - Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games

Astral Chain - PlatinumGames / Nintendo

Disco Elysium - ZA/UM

Luigi’s Mansion 3 - Nintendo

Outer Wilds - Mobius Digital / Annapurna Interactive

Excellence in Gameplay

Winner: Devil May Cry 5 - Capcom

Nominees

Devil May Cry 5 - Capcom

Astral Chain - PlatinumGames / Nintendo

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - Infinity Ward / Activision

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - FromSoftware / Activision

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts

Excellence in Multiplayer

Winner: FINAL FANTASY XIV: Shadowbringers - Square Enix

Nominees

FINAL FANTASY XIV: Shadowbringers - Square Enix

Apex Legends - Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - Infinity Ward / Activision

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne - Capcom

Mortal Kombat 11 - NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Excellence in Musical Score

Winner: Death Stranding - Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Nominees

Death Stranding - Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Devil May Cry 5 - Capcom

Disco Elysium - ZA/UM

Outer Wilds - Mobius Digital / Annapurna Interactive

Sayonara Wild Hearts - Simogo / Annapurna Interactive

Excellence in Narrative

Winner: Disco Elysium - ZA/UM

Nominees

Disco Elysium - ZA/UM

Control - Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games

Death Stranding - Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Outer Wilds - Mobius Digital / Annapurna Interactive

A Plague Tale: Innocence - Asobo Studio / Focus Home Interactive

Excellence in SFX

Winner: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts

Nominees

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - Infinity Ward / Activision

Luigi’s Mansion 3 - Nintendo

Mortal Kombat 11 - NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Resident Evil 2 - Capcom

Excellence in Technical Achievement

Winner: Death Stranding - Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Nominees

Death Stranding - Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Concrete Genie - Pixelopus / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Control - Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games

Devil May Cry 5 - Capcom

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - FromSoftware / Activision

Excellence in Visual Achievement

Winner: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - FromSoftware/Activision

Nominees

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - FromSoftware/Activision

Control - Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games

Death Stranding - Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment

The Outer Worlds - Obsidian Entertainment / Private Division

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts

The coronavirus pandemic may have put a damper on matters in 2020 with the cancelation of SXSW, but at the very least, these winners deserve to be recognized and we’re happy they got their due respect. Want to see what was turning heads last year? Be sure to check out the games that made the list on the 2019 SXSW Gaming Awards.