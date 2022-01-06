Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 Online kicks off this weekend The annual video game speed running event is back to raise more money for charity.

Games Done Quick is a staple when it comes to fundraising through gaming. Several of the best speed runners around the world gather a couple times a year to break records and show off new strategies all in the name of raising money for charity. Awesome Games Done Quick is set to make its return this week with a slate of exciting games and players.

Awesome Games Done Quick Online will kick off this weekend on January 9. Once again, Games Done Quick has opted for an entirely online format to keep everybody as safe as possible. The official AGDQ 2022 schedule gives us a look at all of the games featured, as well as their respective start times and players. Some of the most notable games being featured at the event are Psychonauts 2, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Diddy Kong Racing, and even a blindfolded run of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

This year, Awesome Games Done Quick Online will be supporting the Prevent Cancer Foundation. Throughout the week-long livestream event, viewers can donate money to the cause through the Games Done Quick website. Every dollar donated during AGDQ 2022 will go towards the Prevent Cancer Foundation. Last year’s event was able to raise a total of $2.7 million.

Awesome Games Done Quick Online 2022 will take place from January 9 - January 16. Not only is the event exciting to watch and experience as an excellent piece of content, but it’s also raising funds and awareness for an important cause. Games Done Quick also puts on other events throughout the year that we’ll be sure to keep you updated on.