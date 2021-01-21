Everything we learned from today's Resident Evil Showcase
Capcom's digital event wasted no time in dishing out announcements and updates for upcoming games and celebrations surrounding Resident Evil's 25th anniversary.
In honor of Resident Evil's 25th anniversary, Capcom announced RE: VERSE, another game which will bring back iconic characters and locations.
Capcom's newest survival horror adventure will be cross-gen and will be playable in a few short months.